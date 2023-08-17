Joe Campoli led the Shenango High boys golf team to a win Thursday.
Campoli carded a 40 for the Wildcats in a 216-236 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Laurel on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows Golf Course.
Gavin Bruce was next with a 41 for Shenango (1-1) and Grason Hooks contributed a 44. Ben Santangelo scored a 45, while Jake Natale followed with a 46.
Eli Bintrim paced all golfers with a 35 for the Spartans (1-2). Seth Gilmore posted a 46, Dante DiGiovine notched a 49, Dillon Dugan delivered a 51, while Nolan Dugan added a 55.
