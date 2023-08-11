The Shenango High boys golf team secured a win on Thursday.
Ben Santangello shot a 40 to pace the Wildcats to a 218-249 nonsection victory over New Castle at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Shenango’s Gavin Bruce was next with a 41 while Jake Natale posted a 42. Joe Campoli shot a 47, Jason Malley fired a 48 and Jack Kielar tallied a 52.
Ian Donnelly shot a 44 to lead the Red Hurricane and Phil Laurenza was next with a 45. Brody Young posted a 48 for New Castle, Jeff Natale contributed a 54, Vinny Micco shot a 58 and Matthew Greco supplied a 60.
Wilmington prevails over Hubbard
Santino Toscano fired a 38 to lead Wilmington to a 166-183 victory against Hubbard on the par-36 back nine at Tanglewood Golf Course on Friday.
Lindsey Hoover was next for the Greyhounds with a 40. Kaitlyn Hoover contributed a 42 and Isaac Ealy shot a 46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.