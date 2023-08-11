New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.