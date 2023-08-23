The Shenango High boys golf team split a tri-match Tuesday afternoon.
Joe Campoli scored a 40 for the Wildcats as they topped Union (219-223) and fell to Avonworth (193-219) on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Ben Santangelo supplied a 42 for Shenango (3-4) and Gavin Bruce was next with a 43. Jake Natale contributed a 44, while Jack Kielar added a 50.
Rocco Galmarini notched a 39 for the Scotties and Landon Eckert posted a 42. Ian DiPietro delivered a 44, Evan DiNardo tallied a 48 and Jalen Peace chipped in with a 50.
Ellwood City prevails
Jordan Keller carded a 37 to lead the Wolverines to a 200-246 Section 5-2A win over Riverside at Delmar.
Jaxon Rozanski registered a 40 for Ellwood City (2-1, 3-1), while Colten Crizer, Mitch Covert and Carson Cappello all shot a 41 for the winners.
Girls tennis
Lady Greyhounds cruise to win
Wilmington breezed to a 5-0 District 10 road win over Oil City in the season opener.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1), Megan Blasko (No. 2) and Eryn Conner (No. 3) picked up singles wins for the Lady Greyhounds.
The doubles tandems of Ami Hatch/Annalise Ramirez (No. 1) and Elizabeth Bersett/Linnea Funari also scored decisions for Wilmington.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 5,
OIL CITY 0
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Kiera Cole 6-1, 6-0.
2. Megan Blasko (W) def. Gracie Singleton 6-0, 6-0.
3. Eryn Conner (W) def. Natalie Arnink 7-5, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Ami Hatch/Annalise Ramirez (W) def. Sydney Miller/Maddy Stephens 6-3, 6-0.
2. Elizabeth Bersett/Linnea Funari (W) def. Makenzie Canaan/Maggie VanWomer 6-2, 6-3.
