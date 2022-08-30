The Shenango High boys golf team picked up a win Tuesday.
Zach Herb and Gavin Bruce each shot a 40 to pace the Wildcats to a 209-221 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Riverside on par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Joe Campoli carded a 42 for Shenango (3-2, 3-2) and Jake Natale notched a 43. Ben Santangelo scored a 44.
Mohawk prevails
Mason Hopper carded a 38 to lift the Warriors to a 212-223 Section 5-2A win over Laurel on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows Golf Course.
Josh Wilkins was next for Mohawk (5-1, 6-1) with a 39, while Keigan Hopper and Jay Wrona both fired a 43. Kaden Young chipped in with a 49.
Eli Bintrim was the low golfer, carding a 37 for the Spartans (3-4, 4-4). Caleb Gilmore garnered a 39. Seth Smith supplied a 45, Johnny Andre scored a 48 and Dillon Dugan delivered a 53.
New Castle falls
Ian Donnelly shot a 43 for the Red Hurricane in a 213-240 Section 5-3A loss to Blackhawk on the par-36 third nine at Blackhawk.
Sean Carmichael followed with a 44 for New Castle (1-4, 1-5) and Josh Hoerner contributed a 47. Vince Micco notched a 50 and Phillip Laurenza tallied a 56.
Girls tennis
Lady Greyhounds lose
Wilmington dropped a 4-1 decision to Grove City in a District 10, Region 1-2A road match.
Megan Blasko (No. 2) won the lone match for the Lady Greyhounds in singles action.
GROVE CITY 4, WILMINGTON 1
SINGLES
1. Macy Matson (GC) def. Mary Matyasovsky 6-0, 6-1.
2. Megan Blasko (W) def. Jane Coulter 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
3. Cana Severson (GC) def. Lily Ochs 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Emily Williams/Ella West (GC) def. Ami Hatch/Eleanor Furimsky 6-2, 6-3.
2. Joella Bandi/Ava Dlugonski (GC) Anna Ramirez & Eryn Conner 6-3, 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.