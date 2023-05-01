The Shenango High boys and girls track and field teams dominated Saturday in the Tri-County Championship.
Both teams captured team championships in the seven-team field. The event was held at Shenango High.
The Wildcats’ boys team scored 135 points, topping second-place Ellwood City Lincoln (119 points).
“We got a very balanced distribution of points,” Shenango boys coach Chris Vecenie said. “I’m really proud of the guys. We had tons of season-best times and distances.
“We had a couple of guys not competing, so, I was even more impressed by the results. If guys weren’t 100 percent, we were going to take the weekend to get them right.”
The Lady Wildcats tallied 169 markers and Laurel finished second in the girls competition with 134.
An attempt to reach Shenango coach John Montgomery for comments was unsuccessful.
Mohawk’s Jaxon Schoedel won the boys track MVP and Ellwood City’s Nathan Williams was the field MVP.
Schoedel won three events — 800, 1600, 3200 to take home the overall MVP award.
“Jaxon is pretty steady right now,” Warriors boys coach Jared Stratton said. “We focused really hard on the 800. I knew that was something he does in our dual meets. There are other good runners out there.
“I wanted to see what he could do. We were really happy with that race. He ran the 800 in 2:10 in dual meets, which is a really good time. We thought he could go faster. He ran it in 2:05.27 on Saturday. We were very happy with the speed he showed to come back and win that. That was something that we were looking for.”
Stratton was pleased with the overall performances that Schoedel turned in.
“It was another good day for Jaxon,” Stratton said. “He does what he does. It’s fun to watch. We’re getting to see some kids that are pushing him. We have kind of been mapping out the next month. Some of the things we are focusing on, like the individual events. He changed the way he did some things. I was very happy with his ability to do what he set out to do.”
The Wolverines’ Williams won the long jump.
The Warriors’ Blake Logan won the 400 and the 400 relay, while Shenango’s Hayden Morgan claimed wins in the 100 and the 200. Laurel’s Kurt Lambright earned verdicts in the 300 hurdles and the 400 relay.
“It was great to see a senior have a big day at his last Tri-County,” Vecenie said of Morgan. “He still keeps finding ways to stay motivated. It was really nice to see him snag two gold medals in his last appearance in the Tri-County at home.”
Vecenie also noted more key performances from the Wildcats.
“Andy Demko and Michael Othites have been working really hard,” Vecenie said. “They’re getting the recognition they deserve and they are great example setters.
“Sam Myers and Brayden George did well, too.”
On the girls side, Laurel’s Tori Atkins shared the track MVP accolade with Riverside’s Lexi Fluharty. The pair also shared the overall MVP award.
“Tori is always amazing,” Lady Spartans coach Alexandra Rice said. “The weather wasn’t great, but, she gave it everything she had and it paid off.
“She looks great in everything she does. She shined in every event.”
Shenango’s Maria Bryant and Ellwood City’s Delaney Sturgeon shared field MVP honors.
Atkins claimed wins in the 100, 200, 400 and the 400 relay.
“Tori always blows me way,” Rice said. “It was a great day for her; she always shines.
“She’s been pretty consistent all season. The entire team worked really hard to get to where they were. They kept their focus and delivered.”
Mohawk’s Ellie Whippo delivered wins in the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles.
Laurel’s Regan Atkins (400 relay, javelin) and Maddy Harding (400 relay, pole vault) posted two wins apiece.
Bryant notched victories in the shot put and the discus.
The Lady Wildcats’ Sara Roe won two field events — long jump and the triple jump.
