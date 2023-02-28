McKEES ROCKS — The Shenango High boys basketball team came up short Monday night.
Fifth-seeded Eden Christian made a pair of foul shots with four seconds remaining to claim a 67-66 WPIAL Class 2A consolation win over the eighth-seeded Wildcats at Montour High.
Shenango (15-10) will play seventh-seeded Serra Catholic (14-11) in the consolation bracket on Thursday at a time and site to be determined. The winner advances to the PIAA Class 2A playoffs as the seventh seed. The loser’s season is over.
Assistant coach Mike Othites served as the team’s head coach. Head coach Bob McQuiston was ejected Friday in a loss to Aliquippa and was required to sit the game out.
“We obviously played hard. We had a couple of fouls that weren’t real smart,” Othites said. “It’s hustle stuff, but you have to try and keep your composure.”
The game was tied at 50 heading to the fourth quarter and remained tight throughout the final eight minutes.
Shenango’s Jimmy Roe hit a 3-pointer to put his team up 64-62 in the game’s late stages. The Warriors (18-6) answered on the other end with a triple of their own for a 65-64.
Braden Zeigler nailed a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left to put the Wildcats up 66-65. The Wildcats got the ball back after an Eden Christian miscue and they broke the press.
Shenango’s Joe Campoli was fouled and he missed the front-end of a one-and-one with 10 seconds remaining. The Wildcats fouled the Warriors and they made both freebies with four seconds left for a 67-66 lead.
Shenango had one final attempt, but Zeigler was short on a 3-pointer at the horn and Eden Christian survived.
Zeigler netted 28 points to lead the Wildcats and Brody McQuiston followed with 18. Roe recorded 12 markers. Zeigler buried four of his six 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Ryan Merrick scored a game-high 34 points for the Warriors.
“I thought we lost Merrick a couple of times, where we didn’t cover him. It was little things here and there,” Othites said.
The Wildcats raced to a 25-13 lead after one quarter and held a 38-33 halftime lead.
“We hit our 3s. Sometimes we live or die with that,” Othites said of the first quarter. “When Zeigler gets his rhythm, he’s pretty good. He played like we expect him to.”
