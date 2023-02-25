The Shenango High boys basketball team couldn’t keep pace with Aliquippa on Friday night.
The eighth-seeded Wildcats were outscored by 16 points in the second half in a 63-37 WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal-round playoff loss to the top-seeded Quips at Blackhawk High School.
“I thought we played hard. I’m proud of the effort,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “My hat’s off to them; I thought our guys got after it.
“We didn’t leave anything on the court. They made some runs and we didn’t answer them.”
Shenango (15-9) heads to the consolation bracket and will play Eden Christian on Monday at a time and site to be determined.
McQuiston picked up his second technical foul with around three minutes left in the game, prompting his ejection. He will be required to sit out the consolation game and assistant coach Mike Othites will serve as the team’s head coach.
The Quips (18-6) led 15-8 after one quarter and 31-21 at the break. Aliquippa pushed the margin to 45-31 after three periods.
The Wildcats’ Kyle Lenhart was in foul trouble throughout the game. He picked up his third foul in the second quarter. Lenhart was hit with his fourth foul midway through the third quarter and came out of the game immediately.
Lenhart fouled out with under six minutes remaining in the contest, finishing the game scoreless.
Brody McQuiston paced Shenango with 18 points and Zach Herb was next with 14. Braden Zeigler, who came in averaging 17.7 points a game for the Wildcats, was held to three points, all on free throws.
“I thought they were real physical with Zeigler,” Coach McQuiston said. “They impeded him when he went to cut. They played him tough.
“They knew he was a guy that had to really work. We didn’t do a good job of screening for him.”
D.J. Walker and Cam Lindsey scored 14 points each for Aliquippa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.