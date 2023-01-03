The Shenango High boys basketball team was on fire from the perimeter Tuesday night.
The Wildcats made 11 of their 15 three-point field goal attempts in cruising to a 69-26 WPIAL Section 1-2A home win over Laurel.
Shenango (1-0 section, 5-2 overall) made 14 3-pointers in its last game against Hopewell.
“It was good to start off section play with a win,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “Our section will be a battle every night. We know Laurel is going to play hard.
“We shot it well.”
Brody McQuiston, making his return from a high-ankle sprain, led Shenango with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Braden Zeigler was next with 15 markers and Zach Herb chipped in with 10.
Kyle Lenhart pulled down 10 boards to go with his six points.
Greg Preisser paced the Spartans (0-1, 3-5) with 10 points.
Ellwood City 71,
Mohawk 67
Joe Roth poured in a game-high 38 points to lead the Wolverines to a Section 1-3A home victory over the Warriors.
Roth scored 21 of his points in the fourth quarter as Ellwood City Lincoln (2-1, 10-2) rallied from a 52-46 deficit.
Jay Wrona recorded 21 points for Mohawk (1-1, 9-1) and Bobby Fadden followed with 16. Deven Sudziak supplied 10 markers.
The Warriors led 16-14 after the first quarter and 34-30 at the half.
Neshannock 50,
Beaver Falls 41
The Lancers outscored the Tigers, 19-10, in the fourth quarter to pick up the Section 1-3A home victory.
Neshannock (3-0, 6-3) trailed 11-10 after one period and 22-21 at recess. The teams were deadlocked at 31 going to the final frame.
Jack Glies garnered team highs of 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Isaiah Sharp scored 13 points for Beaver Falls (1-1, 2-5).
Union 62,
Carlynton 60
The Scotties scored the game’s first nine points and held on for a Section 1-1A win over the Cougars.
“What happened was we had the ball and we got fouled. Matthew Stanley got fouled and we had a technical. We were up three at the time, maybe four, and he missed all four free throws,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “They went up a point and we came down and turned it over and fouled them with 10 seconds left. They missed the front end of the free throw and Matthew drove the length of the floor and got fouled and then he made the free throw to make it two points.”
Union (1-0, 8-0) ended the first half with a lead of 31-24 over the Cougars (0-1, 6-4).
Matthew Stanley paced the Scotties with 19 points and four assists. Union’s Braylon Thomas had four assists of his own in the game.
Kaden Fisher and Brennen Porter both supplied six rebounds for Union. Fisher had four steals for the Scotties.
Carlynton starting gaining some momentum in the third quarter after posting 21 points to Union’s six.
“It was a great high school game — back and forth. We got a lead; they came back. They just went down to the wire,” Mark Stanley said. “Two teams going at it; playing hard. It could’ve went either way. It was a fun game to coach and fun game for the players to play in.”
Wilmington 56,
Portersville Christian 38
Anthony Reed netted a team-high 24 points to lead the Greyhounds to a nonregion home win over the Warriors.
Colin Hill was next with 15 markers for the victors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.