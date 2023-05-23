PITTSBURGH — One bad inning prevented the Shenango High baseball team from moving on Monday.
Second-seeded Avonworth sent 13 batters to the plate in the sixth and scored nine runs for a 9-2 WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round victory over the 10th-seeded Wildcats.
The Antelopes added five hits and took advantage of two Shenango errors in the frame.
Shenango’s season ends at 9-9.
The Antelopes (17-5) advance and will battle the victor of the Neshannock-Yough contest at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pullman Park.
Shenango scored its first run on a pair of walks, followed by an RBI single by Nick Dando.
Avonworth knotted the count at 1 in the sixth on an RBI double by Mason Horwat. A sacrifice fly by Noah Osborn scored Horwat to give the Antelopes a 2-1 lead.
Zach Herb started and suffered the loss. Herb tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and three runs — two earned — with two walks and six strikeouts.
Braden Zeigler relieved and got the final out of the sixth inning after inheriting a pair of baserunners. Zeigler walked a batter to load the bases.
A two-run single by Derek Brooks pushed the buffer to 4-1. A fielding error brought in another marker for a 5-1 lead. And the Antelopes kept adding on.
Zeigler batted with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh. However, grounded out to end the game.
Shenango scored a run in the fifth and one more in the seventh.
Ethan Tinker picked up the win in relief. Tinker tossed 1 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and one run — earned — with two walks and a pair of strikeouts.
Seven Shenango players — Dando, Jimmy Roe, Hunter Lively, Braeden D’Angelo, Adam Weaver, Herb and Zeigler — are set to graduate.
