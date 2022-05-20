McKEES ROCKS — The bid for a repeat is over for the Shenango High baseball team.
And with it, the Wildcats’ season.
Shenango gave up six runs in the third inning and dropped a 6-1 WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal-round playoff matchup to Burgettstown at Burkett Field.
The third-seeded Wildcats, the defending WPIAL champion and state runner-up, conclude the season at 15-5.
The sixth-seeded Blue Devils (14-3) advance to meet Neshannock on Monday at a time and site to be determined.
“Our goal every year is to win the WPIAL championship,” Shenango coach Larry Kelly said. “We won our section. The goal is to get to the WPIAL championship game and win it.
“Burgettstown played better. We didn’t play poorly, they played better.”
The Blue Devils had six hits in the fifth inning which led to the six-run outburst. The Wildcats tallied their marker in the fifth.
Shenango notched six hits. Tyler Kamerer and Tino Campoli collected two hits apiece for the Wildcats.
Campoli (5-1) started and suffered the loss. He worked three innings, allowing seven hits and six earned runs with a walk and six strikeouts.
“Tino’s fastball location was a little off, as a result they got some hits,” Kelly said. “He started the game strong. He struck out five batters in the first two innings.”
Nathan Kusdowski picked up the win. He pitched a complete game, allowing six hits and an earned run with three walks and eight strikeouts.
“Their pitcher pitched a good game,” Kelly said. “We weren’t able to capitalize on that.”
Kelly acknowledged the positives his team displayed on the diamond this season.
“I thought we had a good year,” he said. “We started the season 0-2 and we fought back. We won the section championship.
“In the playoffs, there’s a fine line between winning and losing. Burgettstown deserved to win. I’m proud of my guys.”
