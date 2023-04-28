The Sharpsville High baseball team upset Wilmington on Thursday after a back-and-forth battle.
The Blue Devils picked up an away victory over Wilmington, 9-7, in District 10, Region 1-1A/2A action.
“It’s bigtime for us. It’s what we needed,” Sharpsville coach Ryan Morris said of the win. “We started out slow this season and we needed to comeback and have revenge on Wilmington in the second game. We got exactly that today.”
Wilmington (8-2 region, 9-3 overall) posted 12 hits to Sharpsville’s (7-3, 7-4) 10.
“Sharspville hit the ball. You can’t take that away from them, but also defensively I do believe we gave them six extra outs,” Wilmington coach James Geramita said of the loss. “You get a team like that and give them six extra outs, especially two or three in an inning, they’re going to make it hurt and they made us pay for it. I think out of those nine runs two were earned, but Sharpsville did their job. We made the mistakes, they capitalized and they kept putting runs up on the board.”
In the bottom of the second inning, Wilmington’s Sam Mistretta brought home Brodie Dewberry to give his team a 1-0 lead.
“He’s been swinging the bat pretty well,” Geramita said of Mistretta. “He’s hitting toward the bottom of the lineup, but I do think he’s seeing the ball well and putting the ball in play pretty consistently. We’re expecting big things from him.”
Garrett Heller started on the mound for Wilmington. He pitched four innings and allowed four hits, five runs — all unearned — and threw three walks and three strikeouts.
Sharpville’s Kaden Wygant was the winning pitcher. He relinquished nine hits, five runs — all earned — and pitched three walks and struck out two batters in 4 1/3 innings.
Sharpsville responded to Mistretta’s RBI in the third inning with four runs of its own. Faulty glovework and some miscued passes from Wilmington gave Sharpsville the advantage.
“It’s going to happen,” Geramita said of miscues. “It’s going to happen throughout the season. Our guys have to be focused; they have to know what to do. Unfortunately, we had some guys not used to the positions they were in and I think that’s was part of the reason we were there. I told these guys at the beginning of the season, no matter where they go they have to be ready to play that position. Today, we just seemed a little bit uncomfortable defensively.”
Sharpsville loaded the bases in the top of the fourth inning and Heller pitched a walk to increase the Blue Devil’s lead to 5-1. Wilmington’s Hunter Jones relieved Heller on the bump in the top of the fifth.
Jones lost on the hill after pitching 2 2/3 innings and surrendered six hits, four runs — two earned — and pitched two walks and two strikeouts.
Wilmington responded in the bottom of the fifth inning with four runs to tie the game at five.
“We were kind of flat in the beginning,” Geramita said. “We went down and we ended up rallying some runs there. I tell these guys hitting is contagious. You have to find ways to get on base. We have to find ways to generate runs and find ways to put people on the board. I think we definitely left too many people in scoring position and we have to find a way to capitalize on that.”
In the bottom of the fifth, Stephen Tarnoci relieved Wygant.
Sharpsville continued to answer Wilmington after plating two more runs in the sixth inning.
“They answered them today,” Morris said of offensive responses to Wilmington. “Every time we needed something from our bats, we got it out of them. They would answer and we would have to comeback and give them something else. That’s exactly what we did and luckily enough for us we came out on top today.”
In the bottom of the sixth, Tyler Mikulin hit a triple and Rocky Serafino brought him home to narrow Sharpsville’s lead to one run. Sharpsville scored two more runs in the top of the seventh to keep Wilmington at bay.
Wilmington’s Ben Miller brought home Jones in the bottom of the seventh, but Tarnoci got all three outs on the hill to seal the deal.
“Stephen’s one of our leaders; one of our seniors,” Morris said. “He came out and answered. He came out with the stick today and then when I needed him to get out on the bump he did exactly that.”
Reynolds will host Wilmington at 4:15 p.m. on Monday in a Region 1 game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.