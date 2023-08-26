There were questions about the Sharpsville football’s passing attack headed into the season.
Yes, the Blue Devils had one of the best quarterbacks in District 10 in Caullin Summers, but they lost weapons around him.
There are no more questions after Friday’s 49-42 win over Wilmington at Greyhounds Stadium.
Summers threw for 410 yards and seven touchdowns on 16-for-32 passing, and he added 139 yards rushing on 17 carries.
“When he scrambles, he becomes dangerous because he’s always looking downfield, and if you leave your guy, he’s gonna find ya for big yardage,” Sharpsville head coach Paul Piccirilli said.
His connections with new No. 1 receiver Dalton Byerly was on display from the opening possession. Bylerly finished with nine catches for 219 yards and four touchdowns.
“It’s really just backyard football for me and Caullin,” Byerly said. “We’ve been playing since we were like 6 and 8. This whole team’s been (together) since we were in midgets.”
The dynamic duo connected on their first score just over a minute into the first quarter of the season.
Summers threw a 51-yard strike to Byerly off a double move from the receiver to get the Blue Devils (1-0 Region 3, 1-0 overall) on the board 1:07 into the game. The pair scored again when Summers threw a 56-yard touchdown to Byerly on the next possession.
The Sharpsville quarterback mixed things up for his next touchdown. He found Jaiden White four a 44-yard TD with 1:33 to left in the opening quarter.
However, the Greyhounds (0-1, 0-1) didn’t go down that easily. Ben Miller found some room on the left side of the offensive line via a counter play. He took the ball 80 yards for the score, cutting the Devils’ lead to 21-7.
Wilmington forced a fourth-down stop on the next Sharpsville possession to get the ball back at its 34-yard line. And Greyhounds quarterback Buddah Book capped an eight-play drive with a 14-yard rushing score midway through the second.
Sharpsville put together one more drive, this time capping it with a 37-yard passing touchdown from Summers to Kyle Vigotty for a 35-14 advantage at halftime.
However, the Greyhounds received the second-half kickoff, and they capitalized.
A 31-yard Miller run filled the field and set the Greyhounds up for another scoring opportunity. Book kept the ball on the next play for a 5-yard scoring run. After a punt, the ‘Hounds raced down the field again, this time tying the game at 28 with a 35-yard run from Miller.
The Blue Devils responded with an 11-play drive, capped by a 10-yard flick of the wrist from Summers to Byerly in the left flat. But, the ‘Hounds countered with a seven-play series that ended with a 4-yard rushing TD from Chase Mitcheltree. However, the ‘Hounds missed the extra point and trailed 35-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
Sharpsville nearly put the game away on its next drive. The Devils put together a 12-play possession that led to a 36-yard touchdown pass from Summers to Byerly, the fourth scoring pass for the teammates. Piccirlli decided to go for the two-point conversion and make it a nine-point game. However, Michael Mistretta broke up a pass at the front-right pylon intended for Byerly.
Still with a chance, the Greyhounds made their way down the field. It took nine plays to set up the go-ahead score.
Book powered his way up the middle to bring the Greyhounds to within one point. Wilmington head coach Brandon Phillian also decided to roll the dice and go for the two-point attempt. His squad was successful, with Miller rounding the right edge to put Wilmington in front 42-41 with 44.5 seconds to play.
It was the final scoring play for Miller, who amassed 188 yards rushing on 16 carries and caught both of Book’s passes for 59 yards.
“Ben Miller’s one of those guys. He’s just a pleasure to coach,” Phillian said. “It doesn’t matter if he’s running the ball, blocking, faking, he does everything 100 percent. He’s a competitor, a great leader, a high-character kid. We expect a lot out of Ben.”
But the Blue Devils’ passing game carried the load on Friday, and it came through again when they needed it the most.
Summers dropped back and found Aiden Puskar running wide open down the left sideline. Puskar made the catch and cut to avoid a Wilmington defender on his way to the end zone.
Book tried to throw his team back into the lead, but Byerly intercepted a 50-50 ball in the middle of the field to end the game.
It was one last play for the newest go-to guy for the Sharpsville football program.
“I had to fill some big shoes from Garen Levis,” Byerly said. “I just gotta step up and do what I do and be a leader.”
