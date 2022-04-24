The Laurel High baseball team captured a key win Saturday.
The Spartans scored two runs in the top of the seventh to break a tie and hold on for a 5-3 WPIAL Section 2-2A road win over host South Side Beaver.
The win capped a two-game sweep of the Rams this season for Laurel. The Spartans (6-0 section, 7-0 overall) are in first place in the league by a half game over Riverside (5-0, 9-1).
“That was a hard-fought seven-inning game,” Laurel coach Gene DiGennaro said. “It was a battle against a good South Side Beaver club.
“We have a group of young men doing their job. They put the best interest of the team ahead of themselves. Whether it’s a sacrifice bunt, picking up an extra base on an overthrow or finding a way to put it in play. They are getting the job done.”
Laurel was held to just three hits.
Logan Ayres started for the Spartans and worked five innings. He allowed five hits and three runs — two earned — with no walks and five strikeouts.
Cameron Caldararo came on in relief and picked up the win. Caldararo hurled the final two innings, allowing no hits or runs with two walks and three strikeouts.
“It was a gutsy performance by our workhorse,” DiGennaro said of Caldararo. “He’s improved tremendously. I have total confidence in him. He’s only going to get better.
“He has an overpowering fastball. Most hitters can’t catch up with it. He’s working on his offspeed pitch, too.”
Ayres plated two markers for the Spartans on a home run in the fifth.
Laurel scored three runs in the fifth inning and two in the seventh.
The Rams notched solo tallies in the second, fourth and fifth frames.
Neshannock 18,
Obama Academy 1
The Lancers took control early en route to a nonsection home win over the Eagles.
The game was stopped after 2 1/2 innings because of the mercy rule.
Neshannock (9-4), winners of six in a row, banged out 11 hits. The Lancers scored six runs in the first and 12 more in the second.
JR Prossen and Nate Rynd posted two hits apiece for Neshannock.
Luke Glies knocked in three runs for the Lancers, while Grant Melder, Prossen and Andrew Frye added two apiece.
Frye swatted a two-run homer.
Sebastian Coiro started and picked up the victory. Coiro tossed two innings, giving up two hits and an earned run with no walks and six strikeouts.
Obama Academy plated its marker in the first.
Mohawk 15,
Beaver Falls 1
Marc Conti tossed a one-hit shutout to pace the host Warriors to an easy Section 1-3A home win over the Tigers.
The game was stopped after 2 1/2 innings because of the mercy rule.
Conti walked none and struck out six. He recorded one of Mohawk’s 11 hits as well.
A.J. Verdi, Jay Wrona, Lucas Cummings and Aidan Bowser notched two hits apiece for the Warriors (4-2, 7-3).
Cooper Vance, Cummings and Bowser drove in three runs each for the winners.
Mohawk scored two runs in the first inning and 13 in the second.
Quaker Valley 4,
New Castle 1
The Red Hurricane managed just one hit in dropping a Section 2-4A contest at Flaherty Field against the Quakers.
Dom Fornataro had an RBI single in the fourth inning to account for New Castle’s lone hit.
Dante Micaletti (0-2) started and took the loss. Micaletti tossed three innings, giving up three hits and four runs — three earned — with two walks and three strikeouts.
New Castle, the defending WPIAL and PIAA champion, slipped to 1-7, 1-7. The top four teams, including ties that can’t be broken, advance to the WPIAL playoffs.
“You’re not going to win a game with one hit,” ‘Canes coach Bill Cook said. “You have to put the bat on the ball.
“Mathematically, we’re not out of it. I’ve been putting some thought to it. If we win out, we definitely still have a shot. The next two games against Central Valley are vital games for us to win.
Monday’s matchup against Central Valley (1-5, 2-7) is on the road.
Quaker Valley (3-3, 4-4) scored four runs in the second inning.
Grove City 7,
Wilmington 2
The Eagles scored five runs in the seventh inning to score the District 10 nonregion road win over the Greyhounds.
Wilmington (7-1) took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third on a passed ball and a Dylan Batley bases-loaded infield single.
The Greyhounds recorded five hits.
Tyler Mikulin pitched the final four innings and suffered the loss.
Grove City (6-3) scored a run in the second and another tally in the fifth.
Wilmington plated both of its runs in the third.
Softball
Laurel 13,
Moniteau 0
The Lady Spartans’ Grace Kissick shut down the host Lady Warriors for a nonsection road victory.
Kissick gave up three hits and a walk with 15 strikeouts. She chipped in a pair of hits as well.
Addison Deal, Autumn Boyd and Grace Zeppelin recorded two hits each for Laurel. Abbie Miles led the Lady Spartans (7-1) with three RBIs and Zeppelin drove in a pair.
Laurel scored two runs in the fourth, seven in the fifth and four more in the seventh.
Union 6,
New Castle 2
Mallory Gorgacz slugged a triple and an inside-the-park home run to help propel the Lady Scots to a nonsection home win over the Lady ‘Canes.
“This was a huge win for us,” Union coach Doug Fisher said. “We are facing our section rivals (South Side Beaver) Monday, so seeing good pitching and winning will help us tremendously.”
Piper Jendrysik pitched three innings for the Lady Scots, giving up two hits and one run with three strikeouts.
Union’s Mia Preuhs pitched four innings, surrendering four hits with six strikeouts to pick up the win.
Gia Runyon and Raequelle Young had one RBI each for New Castle.
Morgan Piatt (2-5) went the distance in taking the loss. Piatt allowed five hits and six runs — three earned — with two walks and eight strikeouts.
The Lady Scots tallied a run in the fourth, another in the fifth and four more in the sixth.
New Castle scored single runs in the second and fourth innings.
Neshannock 20,
Shenango 0
The Lady Lancers pounded out 17 hits in a Section 4-2A road win over the Lady Wildcats.
Shenango was held without a baserunner. The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Addy Frye registered three hits and five RBIs for Neshannock, while Aaralyn Nogay, Gabby Quinn, Katie DiMuccio, Abigale Measel and Kaylee Smith supplied two hits apiece.
Aaralyn Nogay, Quinn, Gabby Perod, DiMuccio and Measel drove in two runs each for the winners. Aaralyn Nogay notched a triple.
Measel (2-0) started and picked up the win. She struck out four in two innings. Frye relieved and tossed the final inning, fanning three.
Makenna Emerick started and suffered the loss. Emerick worked two innings, allowing 11 hits and 15 runs — 14 earned — with six walks and a strikeout.
Neshannock notched five runs in the first, four in the second and 11 in the third.
Neshannock 15,
Keystone 0
The Lady Lancers pounded out 15 total hits in the nonsection home win.
The game was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.
Hunter Newman had four hits, including a triple, and four RBIs. Addy Frye added two hits and three RBIs.
Jadyn Malizia and Neleh Nogay delivered two hits each, while Gabby Quinn registered two hits and two RBIs.
Ali Giordano drove in four runs.
Addy Frye (5-0) went the distance to pick up the win. Frye gave up one hit with no walks and eight strikeouts.
Neshannock (7-0) scored five runs in the first, three in the second, four in the third and three more in the fourth.
Grove City 14,
Wilmington 13
The Lady Greyhounds suffered their first loss, falling to the Lady Eagles in a District 10, nonregion home matchup.
There were 29 total hits in the game.
“It’s a tough loss. We learned from it,” Wilmington coach John Frank said. “We learned from our mistakes. We’ll move forward.”
Grove City, trailing 13-12 in the top of the seventh, got a two-out, two-run homer from Abby Geiger for the victory.
Wilmington clubbed 20 hits. Five errors proved costly for the Lady Greyhounds.
Ava Williamson started and tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and nine runs — five earned — with four walks and two strikeouts. Jadyn Flick (0-1) came on in relief and pitched 3 2/3 innings. Flick gave up four hits, five runs — one earned — with no walks and three strikeouts.
Karah Deal paced the Lady Greyhounds with four hits, including a home run. McKenna Bucker had three hits and three RBIs, while Faith Jones homered, singled, and drove in three markers.
Graeson Grubbs garnered a double, two singles, and three RBIs for Wilmington. Williamson had three singles for the Lady Greyhounds and Maelee Whiting added three hits. Flick contributed two hits and two RBIs.
Wilmington scored a run in the first, five in the second, one in the fourth, three in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Grove City recorded one run in the second, three in the third, four in the fifth, three in the fifth and two in the seventh.
Girls track
Atkins sets marks
Laurel’s Tori Atkins set a pair of school records at the Slippery Rock University Relays.
Atkins, a freshman, won the 200 and the 400 at the event. She finished in 25.67 in the 200 and in 58.34 in the 400.
“Just to see a freshman perform like that in that big of a meet was spectacular,” Lady Spartans coach Bill Allmann said. “She’s a great athlete, great competitor. The sky is the limit for her.”
Boys track
Sheffler places eighth
Wilmington’s Willum Sheffler took eighth place at the Slippery Rock University Relays in the pole vault.
Sheffler cleared 12-1 in the event.
