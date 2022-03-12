The Wilmington High hockey team picked up a playoff win Thursday night.
Dom Serafino (Wilmington) stopped all 33 shots he faced in leading the Greyhounds to a 2-0 PIHL Division 2 quarterfinal win over Carrick at Ice Castle Arena in Castle Shannon.
Serafino stopped 16 shots in the final period to preserve the win.
Drake Tomak (Ellwood City Lincoln) scored the game’s first goal, which was unassisted. Davis Phanco (Wilmington) netted a power-play goal to close the scoring.
Wilmington returns to the ice at 6:30 p.m. Thursday when it takes on top-seeded Bishop Canevin at RMU Island Sports Center. Tomak, Cody Williams (Ellwood) and Noah Monstwil (Mohawk) were named to the PIHL Division 2 All-Star Game. The all-star game will be played at noon April 3 at Alpha Ice Complex.
