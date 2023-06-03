Union High graduate Sarah Seamans was given more honors on Wednesday. The University of Pittsburgh’s first baseman was named a 2023 Rawlings Golden Glove Award recipient by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
The award recognizes the top nine defensive players in their respective position. This is the second year the award has been given out and Seamans is the first Pitt softball player to receive the honor.
The fifth-year graduate student started all 49 games for the Lady Panthers at first base and recorded a .997 fielding percentage. She had just one error with a total of 318 chances.
Seamans holds the third-most putouts in the ACC with 300 puts and also produced 17 assists and helped with 16 double plays.
