Sarah Seamans, a Union High graduate, was given National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Mid-Atlantic All-Region Team honors on Thursday.
The first baseman was named to the second team for the Division I Mid-Atlantic All-Region. This comes following her being announced as third team All-ACC after batting a career-high .385 for the season. In conference play, Seamans had a batting average of .355.
Seamans led the Lady Panthers with 13 home runs for the 2023 season and ended her tenure with the fifth-most career home runs in the program’s history at 31.
