WEXFORD — The Union High boys basketball team’s season came to a conclusion in a WPIAL Class 1A championship rematch with Imani Christian Academy on Monday at North Allegheny High School.
The Saints jumped out to an early lead in the first half to secure a 72-40 win over Union in the PIAA 1A semifinals.
“I just said, ‘You’ve got nothing to hang your heads about. You played hard,’” Union coach Mark Stanley said on addressing the locker room after the loss. “It’s the number one team in the state over there. They play hard, they’re big and they got everything. I said, ‘You didn’t back down and you played hard. It’s just one of those things. Don’t hang your head.’ Two teams from Union have gone this far and they’re one of them. It’s not easy to do and I’m very proud of them.”
Imani Christian’s defensive execution picked up early in the first quarter to hold Union (25-4) to just nine points.
“We weren’t hitting shots but that’s a credit to (Imani Christian Academy) because they close windows quick. Defensively, they’re very good and they’ve got rim protectors,” Stanley said. “It’s a credit to them, like I said, because we can really shoot it. That’s our strength, but they guard you. When you get guarded like that, shots are a little different.”
Imani Christian’s Alier Maluk nailed slam dunk in the first to increase his team’s lead to 17-5 before Mark Stanley called a timeout with 2:36 remaining. Maluk posted a game-high 20 points.
“Hats off to Union. They’re a good team. Coach Stanley has been battling for years. He’s a great coach,” Imani Christian Academy coach Omar Foster said of the win. “Our preparation was pretty much the same. We were in that championship, that first game, and that first half...we were nervous. We had 14 turnovers in the first half. My thing was we’re not turning today. Do not turn that ball over. Turnovers were the difference between this first half and the last (game’s) first half.”
The Saints (22-6) outshot the Scotties 22-9 in the first quarter. Imani Christian Academy continued the offensive onslaught in the second quarter.
Union trailed by 14 points in the second quarter before Imani Christian Academy’s Avery Wesley hit a 3-pointer at the end of the quarter.
“The big one was we got to 14 and they hit that 3 right at the half to make it 17,” Stanley said. “Fourteen...maybe you could make a run. Like I said, their defense is relentless so they’re not going to give you any easy ones.”
The Saints added 19 more points to their lead while Union netted 15 to enter halftime with a 41-24 lead.
Matthew Stanley paced Union with 14 points.
“He’s got the ball in his hands 90 percent of the time,” Coach Stanley said of his son. “He’s getting us in our offense, they look for him, he finds guys and he struggled a little bit today shooting. But, that’s because they’re tough shots. They’re coming out to guard him. They know they have to take him and slow him down. They did a good job of that. He’s had a great career along with all of his buddies. He’s going to look back on it and that’s something he’ll always have — all of them.”
Coach Stanley said the talk at halftime was, “We want to be within 10. We want to try to get it under single digits,” adding, “You never know. Maybe we hit a string of 3s or whatever to get back in it. Just keep battling, don’t play to the scoreboard and they never have.”
Union’s best quarter came in the third after outshooting the Saints, 12-10.
“You’re kind of a little bit desperate. They’re up and we got some looks, knock it down,” Coach Stanley said of the third quarter. “It was going to be a game of runs. Once again, what’s so steady with them is their defensive pressure. They don’t give you many. You’ll get a little run, they’re going to stop the run and they’re going to get their run. You’ve got to be good enough offensively to match and that’s not easy to do.”
Imani Christian started to pull away for good in the fourth quarter, punching its ticket to the PIAA 1A championship in the process. The Saints outscored Union, 21-4, in the fourth.
With 1:02 left in the game, Mark Stanley took his starters out of the game. Union will lose nine seniors — Elijah Booker, Matthew Stanley, Cameron Taylor, Conner Eckert, Kaden Fisher, Jayden Wynn, Peyton Lombardo, Brennen Porter and Mark Stanley — as its 2022-23 season comes to an end.
“They’re a special group — the whole way through — since the third grade. I have kids in that grade, obviously, you could see they played in little tournaments, just out in the yard and how they competed and what they did...they’ve had it ever since they were young,” Coach Stanley said of his seniors. “It was a joy and it went too fast. Like everything else, they’re going to move on. I told them there’s going to be better things in their days, but this was special and enjoy it because they’ll never forget it.”
