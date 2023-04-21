The Union High baseball team made quick work of Rochester on Thursday after a big second inning.
The Scotties plated seven runs in the bottom of the second inning to help lead them to an 11-1 WPIAL Section 2-1A victory over Rochester at Jim Fee Field. The game was stopped after 5 1/2 innings because of the mercy rule.
“We really prepared for this one. We knew they were undefeated. We were undefeated coming into this game,” Union coach Bill Sanders said of the win. “We really prepared yesterday; had a great practice yesterday. We really wanted to attack first-pitch fastballs. We’ve kind of been going through the motions. We’re behind everyone with the late start of basketball and everything. We’re getting there and today I think we came out and played our best complete game.”
This was Rochester’s first section loss of the season. Union (5-0 section, 5-4 overall) recorded 14 hits to the Rams’ four.
Union’s Rocco Galmarini (3-0) went the distance and surrendered four hits, one run — earned — and pitched one walk and six strikeouts.
“Rocco’s just being Rocco,” Sanders said. “He doesn’t throw real hard. He throws three pitches for strikes, changes speeds and keeps people off balance. He might give up a couple of hits here and there, but he’s that bulldog you want on the mound.”
Union’s Brennen Porter started things off for the Scotties by plating two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Dayne Johnke brought home a run of his own in the first to give Union a 3-0 lead.
“Brennen has been lights out coming right in from basketball,” Sanders said. “I think he’s batting right around .600 or something and is leading the team in RBIs. He’s a really good hitter right now. He’s in the zone, he’s hitting everything hard and right up the middle like we work on with our approaches. He’s that kid that if you have guys on base you want him up to bat.”
Porter led the Scotties with three RBIs.
“There was a lot of energy. We were hitting the ball a lot,” Porter said. “Our dugout was up a lot today and really into every part of the game. We struggle sometimes with being on time (with hitting), but today all of us were on time. We just had a lot of contact today.”
Union’s bats continued racking up runs in bottom of the second inning. Union’s Cameron Taylor scored a run on a steal to home plate and that was followed up with Anthony Roper scoring a run on a wild pitch.
Porter brought home Andrew Gettings on a ground ball single in the second inning, while Union’s Matthew Stanley plated two runs of his own. Grayson Blakely brought home Stanley and Taylor hit a fly ball to right field to bring home Blakely to give Union a 10-0 lead heading into the third inning.
“We’ve had some leads the last couple of games and we kind of let off the gas and let people back in the game,” Sanders said of the second inning. “A team like Rochester — you let them back in the game — they’re going to keep coming. They’re not going to quit; they’re not going to back down. We really need to bury someone and that was our focus. If we get up, we’re going to bury someone.”
In the bottom of the third inning, Union’s Mark Stanley hit a ground ball to right field to bring home Mike Gunn.
In the fourth inning, Rochester’s Logan Lyons tripled and Adam Schurr brought Lyons home to score Rochester’s (6-1, 6-2) lone run of the game. Union’s Gettings responded in the bottom of the fourth with a triple of his own.
“That’s our mentality,” Sanders said of Gettings’ triple. “If someone puts something up on us, we’re going to answer right back. We want to keep people at bay and we want to keep pouring it on people.”
Sanders praised his team’s defense.
“Our defense has been our strong point as we’ve been getting going here,” Sanders said. “We’ve made some great plays all throughout the infield. Cam Taylor at third, Anthony Roper at short, Matthew Stanley — this is the first time he’s played in I think four or five years — manning second base. They’ve all made some great plays. Brennen Porter at first. Our outfield, I’ll put up against anyone anywhere.”
Rochester will host Union at 4 p.m. on Friday for the second game of the series.
“(Rochester’s) going to be ready to go,” Sanders said. “They’ll have their number one on the mound tomorrow. We’re going to go down there expecting to win a ballgame.”
