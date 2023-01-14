The Union High boys basketball team kept its undefeated streak alive on Friday.
The Scotties cruised to a 69-44 WPIAL Class 1-1A win over Rochester at the Covelli Field House.
In the first quarter, Union started out slow and managed to grab a two-point lead to end the quarter.
“To (Rochester’s) credit, they were hitting shots in the first quarter,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “My assistant said to me, ‘If they keep shooting like that, there’s nothing you can do anyway.’ They were on fire. We weren’t locating them.”
It was a different story in the second quarter with Union (3-0 section, 11-0 overall) applying it’s defensive pressure and not allowing the Rams to score for half of the quarter.
“I thought in the second quarter we located them better, stayed under them and was able to make a little run,” Stanley said. “Still, it was only 10 at half. I thought it should be more. I thought we were sloppy at times, but like I said, they picked it up.”
Union’s Kaden Fisher took control on defense in the first half to prevent Rochester’s (2-2, 5-7) offense from making it to the net.
“Kaden just gives it every night. He’s athletic, he’s around the hoop, he can guard the point guard, he can guard the 5 guy, he runs around, he’s got energy and that’s every night,” Stanley said. “We expect it from him, but we’re spoiled too from what he gives us.”
The Scotties entered halftime with a 36-26 lead against Rochester. Stanley said the defensive execution in the second half was, “Much better,” adding, “I thought this was the first time in a long time that I didn’t think we were getting after it like we usually do in the first half. I really lit some guys up at halftime because I thought maybe we were believing we’re good. When you start to believe that, in your own self, then you don’t work as hard. I don’t think we did, but to their credit they came out and worked in the second half.”
Union’s momentum continued to grow in the second half with its best quarter coming in the third. The Scotties netted 23 points to Rochester’s 10 in the third quarter.
Matthew Stanley paced Union with 20 points, while Peyton Lombardo netted 19.
“It took a while for our team to get back and get on a little roll,” Matthew Stanley said. “We’re a competitive group and we just try to play as hard as we can. I think our team does a great job at just playing together. In one night, we have just so many different guys that can step up and that’s what has helped us get to where we’re at right now.”
“We just trust each other. We’ve been playing since we’ve been little tiny guys. We just communicate good, our chemistry’s real good and we just trust each other,” Lombardo said. “At practice, we’re not afraid to tell each other when we’re right or when we’re wrong. When Matt passes me the ball or Elijah (Booker) passes me the ball in the corner, they trust me to take that shot which is really good about our team. I’m glad to have a team like that have your back — loyalty and all of that.”
Offensive rebounding continued to improve throughout the game for the Scotties.
“I thought it was much better. We need to get some more putbacks. We’ve been hurting on the offensive glass a little bit because our one offensive rebounder is not here yet,” Mark Stanley said. “I thought they did a nice job. Even when they couldn’t get the offensive rebound, they got their hands out and tipped it to someone out front.”
The offensive rebounder that Stanley eluded to not being there yet was his younger son Mark Stanley. The younger Stanley has been out due to a knee injury.
“He’s doing better. We’re just being patient with him,” Mark Stanley said of his son. “Hopefully, by the end of this month, he’ll be back with us.”
With 3:39 left in the fourth quarter, Matthew Stanley sank a basket to force the mercy rule. Mark Stanley removed his starters with 2:15 left.
“We’re still rounding into shape. People might not think that. We’re still a little banged up. I’m excited because these next couple of weeks we’re going to be able to get our legs under us, get some freshness to us, get some good practices under us and see what we can do,” Mark Stanley said. “What I can say about this team is no matter what happens — they’re winners. These kids win in everything they do. They win in the classroom, they win on the football field, the baseball field and we started two days right after the football season and I had no doubt they would compete.
“We are having fun; winning makes it fun. I know Matthew’s ankle isn’t 100 percent, Mark’s healing up, (Brennen) Porter’s shoulder, Braylon (Thomas) took a lot of hits. I think as we get on we’ll get fresher and fresher and we’ll see where we go from there.”
Union will travel to Westminster College to take on Kennedy Catholic in the Ron Galbreath Classic on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
