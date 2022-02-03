In every family there are friendly bragging rights. But what family can stand among the others for ultimate bragging rights?
With the 2021-22 basketball season still going strong, there are Lawrence County athletes who continue racking up points and setting milestones.
After doing some digging online with the trusty “Lawrence County All-time Leaders” page on ncnewsonline.com, a few families stuck out as holding a standard for draining points.
The Nogays
Neshannock’s Neleh Nogay went over 1,000 points at the beginning of the season in a matchup against Ellwood City on Dec. 13.
The senior continues to add to her milestone as the season progresses, currently at around 1,137 points. She also has a sister, Aaralyn, a junior, who is putting up some points in her own regard.
She is joined in the rarified air of the 1,000-point club alongside her uncle and Union High girls basketball coach Rob Nogay, who holds 1,549 points in his high school career.
Coach Nogay is in his third season of coaching the Lady ‘Scots (6-0 section, 17-0 overall) and as of now they remain undefeated this season.
“They definitely have a great work ethic,” coach Nogay said commenting on his nieces. “I know Neleh works very hard at what she does and Aaralayn is the same way. They definitely work hard at what they do and it pays off.
“It’s very rewarding to see them compete and also have the success they’re having at Neshannock.”
“It’s definitely something we’re proud of as a family,” coach Nogay said. “We played a lot in the driveway and we like to compete together and it drives us. It’s definitely a proud moment for us.”
Don Nogay, Neleh and Aaralyn’s father, has 1,592 points of his own to boast. Altogether, the Nogay family holds an impressive estimated 4,278 points.
The Stanleys
The Scotties’ coach Mark Stanley netted 1,586 points from 1982-84.
“I loved playing basketball and growing up the thing you wanted to do, everyone wanted to, was score,” Stanley said. “The gym used to be open in the summer and during practice and I was always practicing my shooting.
“My motivation was wanting to win. I was more motivated to win and I felt that could help us with the more I scored.”
This is Stanley’s eighth season in his second stint of coaching the Scotties. The Scotties are 7-0 in WPIAL 1-1A Section play.
Stanley’s son, Matthew, went over 1,000 career points on Jan. 15 in a nonsection matchup against Beaver Falls. The younger Stanley is currently around 1,055 points.
The junior guard still has a whole year ahead of him before his final recorded tally will be placed on the banner. The younger Stanley has two brothers on the team, Mark (junior) and Lucas (freshman), who are climbing up the point ladder.
“He’s (Mark) got his shot if it wasn’t for COVID and we lost those games last year he’d definitely make it,” Coach Stanley said. “That’s something we’ll have to see down the road. I don’t think Mark worries about it and Lucas is a really good shooter and if it happens it happens.
“I’m happy for them as far as I know how hard they work and they work at the games. It’s not just something that’s given to them, they work for it; they spend a lot of time in the gym shooting.”
Coach Stanley’s nephew Craig Hannon holds 1,082 points from 2002-04, if you want to get real technical on the family tree. That would sum the Stanleys’ total estimated points at 3,723.
“Craig Hannon, my nephew, my sister’s kid, he’s half Stanley, too, and it’s the same thing,” coach Stanley said. “He had the same work ethic as far as getting in the gym and getting the shots in. Great shooters are made.”
The Hooker Family
Union and Neshannock aren’t the only places with a collection of top scorers. In the Ne-Ca-High Field House three individuals racked up points to be placed 90th, 19th and 12th for all-time Lawrence County basketball scoring leaders.
A 15th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and current safety for the Dallas Cowboys, Malik Hooker accrued 1,628 points for New Castle from 2011-14.
Marcus Hooker took the helm from 2015-18 and netted 1,543 points for the Red Hurricane. Between both Malik and Marcus was Marquel Hooker, who added on 1,018 points to his basketball career from 2013-2016.
These three totals combined make up a total of 4,189 points, slightly trailing the Nogays and beating the Stanleys.
