Mohawk High cross country runner Jaxon Schoedel turned in a strong effort Tuesday afternoon.
Schoedel set a school- and course-record time during a home meet against Beaver Falls, Freedom and Lincoln Park.
Schoedel crossed the line in 13:58.
The Warriors’ Scott McConnell placed second in 16:22, while teammate Grayson Ponziani took fourth in 16:53. Nico Cascavilla claimed fifth place for Mohawk in 16:53 and Aiden Turner was sixth in 17:25.
Mohawk’s Mason Guido won the junior high race in 11:45.
Shenango beats four
The Wildcats collected home victories over Rochester (15-50), Union (15-50), Riverside (20-40) and Laurel (25-34).
Shenango’s Gennaro Leitera won the race in 17:24 and Michael Fleis took fourth in 18:52. Jacob Bupp (9th, 19:26), Gavin Taylor (10th, 19:28) and Dom Naples (12th, 20:34) also ran for the Wildcats.
Laurel’s Aiden Mack took third in 18:03 and teammate Aiden Fuchs was fifth in 19:17. Logan Parsons crossed the line in eighth for the Spartans in 19:23, Zach Both took 19th in 22:26 and Cody Watt was 20th in 22:36.
Laurel’s Patrick Daugherty won the junior high race in 12:25.
Neshannock splits
The Lancers defeated New Brighton (19-42), but dropped a 15-45 matchup to Ellwood City.
Cole Hutchison paced Neshannock, finishing sixth in 18:30 and teammate Steven Almanzar was ninth in 19:59. Nick Bender took 10th in 20:17, Raynen Jackson was 11th in 20:25 and Roger Kwiat took 13th in 21:25.
Zach Lough was the top junior high runner for Neshannock. No other information was provided.
New Castle sweeps
The Red Hurricane posted a 23-32 decision over West Allegheny and a 15-50 verdict over Central Valley.
Nik Kladitis finished first overall, followed by Nate Pitzer in third, Andrew Kladitis fourth, Iziah Naugle sixth and Jesse Fisher ninth. Times were not provided.
Girls cross country Lady Lancers sweep
Neshannock posted wins over New Brighton (21-36) and Ellwood City (15-50).
The Lady Lancers’ Maria DiMuccio won the race, finishing in 22:52 and Lindsey Urban was second in 26:27. Chellsie Karns (4th, 27:04), Adrienne Wilt (6th, 27:06) and Savannah Schill (8th, 30:50) also competed for Neshannock.
Jazelle Mozzocio was the top junior high runner for Neshannock. No other information was provided.
Lape wins race
Mohawk’s Natalie Lape topped the field in a home meet against Beaver Falls, Freedom and Lincoln Park.
The Lady Warriors defeated all three teams by a 15-50 count.
Lape finished in 18:10 and teammate Evelyn McClain finished second in 20:05. Lillian McClain captured third in 20:54, Lydia Fair followed in fourth in 22:09 and Audrey Whippo was fifth in 22:28.
Kali O’Lare won the girls junior high race for Mohawk in 14:36.
Lady Wildcats sweep
Shenango knocked off Rochester (15-50), Laurel (15-50), Union (15-50) and Riverside (27-28) in a home meet.
The Lady Wildcats’ Hailey Lee finished third in 21:51 and Aubrey Kuczynski was sixth in 25:15. Ella Wittmann was seventh for the winners in 25:52, Cooper Buckel took eighth in 26:07 and Aleigha Slagle placed 11th in 30:36.
Valerie Hauser finished fourth for Laurel in 22:32 and teammate Ava Conti captured fifth in 24:46. Nora Johns was 13th in 36:41 and Kelley Karavias finished 14th in 38:32.
The Lady Spartans’ Brooke Chiodo won the junior high race in 14:33.
Boys golf
Neshanock places third
The Lancers took third at the Midwestern Athletic Conference Tournament, which was held at Fox Run Golf Course.
Rocco Bautti shot a 72, placing third for Neshannock. Max Vitale was 10th for the Lancers with a 77 and Matt Morelli fired an 87.
Shenango’s Gavin Bruce carded a 75, good for sixth place. Union’s Rocco Galmarini took ninth with a 76 and Eli Bintrim (Laurel) was 10th with a 77.
Volleyball
Union prevails
The Lady Scots knocked off visiting Western Beaver in a Section 1-1A match, 25-21, 27-25, 21-25, 25-22.
Mallory Gorgacz collected 30 digs for Union (2-1, 2-4), while Kelly Cleaver contributed 25 digs, 13 kills and three blocks. Allie Ross registered seven digs and three kills. Nina DiNardo handed out 17 assists.
Union won the JV match, 25-6, 26-28, 17-15.
Lexi Kroesen paced the Lady Scots with 14 digs and Maggie Joseph was next with six assists.
Laurel sweeps
The Lady Spartans rolled to a three-game sweep of visiting Beaver Falls in a Section 1-2A encounter. The game-by-game scores were not provided.
Teagan Fortuna posted nine assists and three aces for Laurel and Hailey Collins contributed nine assists. Tori Atkins slammed nine kills for the victors, while Summer Haney added eight digs and 10 passes to target.
Wilmington falls
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 25-16, 25-13, 25-18 District 10 home match to Franklin.
Loghan Kollar collected 17 digs, 13 receptions and five points for Wilmington (0-1, 1-3). Jenna Whiting was next with 10 digs, nine assists and seven points.
Macy Gardner garnered three blocks and three kills for the hosts, while Lettie Mahle added four kills, three blocks, five digs, 20 receptions and three points. Lainey Todd tallied three digs and seven points, Makenna Black posted four blocks, four digs, six receptions and seven assists, Charlie Black supplied seven digs, 16 receptions and three points, while Kayah Brewer added three kills and five points.
Neshannock tops Ellwood
The Lady Lancers defeated the Lady Wolverines, 25-17, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23.
Mikalia Measel led the Lady Lancers with 12 kills and eight blocks. Bella Perod was next with eight digs and Adriona Arnold added 10 points.
Neshannock won the JV match in two games. The game-by-game scores were not provided.
