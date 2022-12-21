The Lawrence County cross country coaches announced their Elite 8 boys and girls runners for the 2022 fall season.
Mohawk High’s Jaxon Schoedel paced the boys’ Elite 8 runners. Schoedel led all of the Lawrence County runners in the WPIAL Class 1A championship race with a time of 16:50 to take silver.
Schoedel started in the PIAA Class 1A championship meet, but was unable to finish.
Wilmington’s Emma Mason was ranked first in the girl’s Elite 8 group. Mason placed ninth with a time of 20:03 in the District 10, Class 1A Cross Country Championship.
Mason took 49th place in the PIAA Class 1A championship race at 22:13.
In addition to Schoedel the following Lawrence County runners were listed second through eighth: Lucas Bradley (New Castle), Brendan Burns (Neshannock), Connor Jeffcoat (Shenango), Tully Caiazza (Wilmington), Aidan Mack (Laurel), Nikolas Kladitis (New Castle) and Scott McConnell (Mohawk).
The following girls cross country racers listed second through eighth after Mason: Natalie Lape (Mohawk), Isabella Stillwagon (New Castle), Valerie Hauser (Laurel), Ellie Whippo (Mohawk), Lillian McClain (Mohawk), Brooklyn Stillwagon (New Castle). Katelyn Stivers (Mohawk), Kylie Fruehstorfer (Union) and Morgan Pisula (Shenango) all tied for eighth.
