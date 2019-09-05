Santangelo remembered for talent, sense of fun and uniqueness

Those who knew Lou Santangelo seem to agree on one thing — he was his own man.
The former New Castle High multi-sport star with the huge personality died last week at the age of 70. Although he had been in ill health for months, his death was unexpected.
Lifelong friend Eugene “GeGe” Razzano said he spoke with Santangelo several times in the days leading up to his death and was caught off guard by the news.
“I talked to him two days in a row right before he passed and it was the best I’ve heard him sound in awhile,” Razzano said. “He was so upbeat. He’d been battling some health issues for months and had had a leg amputated, but he was finally back at his apartment after time in the hospital and a nursing home to regain his strength. He said he was ready to start enjoying life again.
“Louie was just ... Louie,” he added. “He was unique, but in a good way. Everybody loved him.”
Santangelo was a football, basketball and baseball star at New Castle, but it was in football that he made his claim to fame.
Under the guidance of late legendary coach Lindy Lauro, the ‘Canes finished the 1967 season a perfect 11-0 and capped it off with a memorable 20-14 victory over Mount Lebanon in the WPIAL championship game on Thanksgiving Day at Pitt Stadium.
The 1967 New Castle team captured the heart of the city, as more than 10,000 fans regularly poured into Taggart Stadium. Fans packed 82 buses to go see the team play in the championship game against Mount Lebo as Thanksgiving dinners got cold across the city.
Santangelo led the ‘Canes in rushing with 1,122 yards and also had a team-high four interceptions.
Phil “Pudgy” Tony knew Santangelo for nearly all of their lives. Tony was a center-linebacker on that title team who went on to earn United Press International third-team all-state honors.
“We went to elementary school together at Lincoln-Garfield and played ball together our entire lives,” Tony said. “We used to hang out at the playgrounds. We met there every night after school.
“Louie was a unique individual,” Santangelo added. “He was a tough guy in a lot of ways, but what a great teammate and good friend he was. He was faster than you would think he would be to look at him, but just a great athlete.”
Tony said that he, too, talked to Santangelo regularly.
“I would go to the nursing home and take him hot dogs at least once a week,” he said. “I just never expected him to be gone this soon.”
Richard “Ripper” Humphrey also was a teammate on the 1967 team.
“I was close with Louie,” he said. “His mother and my mother were best friends. My parents baptized him. We had breakfast regularly.
“He was such a gifted player,” Humphrey added. “He wasn’t the biggest or fastest player, but he picked up things easily and he knew the game as well as anyone. He excelled at everything he did. He decided to start golfing later in life and he excelled at that. He was his own person, different in a lot of ways but his teammates and friends just loved him.”
Razzano said he talked to Santangelo several times a week.
“I knew him for 60 years, since we were kids,” Razzano said. “We became good friends and never lost touch. We were more like brothers than friends, we were that close.
“Louie had this personality about him. People just liked him and were drawn to him. He had a wide range of friends. I never met anyone who didn’t like him.
“I can’t believe he’s gone and that I never talk to him again,” Razzano added. “He will be missed more than I can describe.”
