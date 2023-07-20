Jaleesa Sams is taking her coaching talents to Longwood University’s women’s basketball team.
Sams, a 2007 graduate of New Castle High, was hired as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Lady Lancers at the tail-end of June.
“I needed to work under a woman because at some point I want to have kids and I need someone to navigate me through that when I’m ready,” Sams said. “I also want to be a head coach and (Erika Lang-Montgomery) had her coordinator position open. It was a no-brainer to go when she called me and let me know that the position was open.”
The woman Sams will help assist as a coach is Erika Lang-Montgomery. Lang-Montgomery joined the Division I team as the head coach in 2022.
Sams said the relationship between her and Lang-Montgomery is, “Growing,” adding, “I just got here and I’m going to learn from her and know her. She has a very big heart and is here for the kids. I love that about her.”
Sams has already met with the Lady Lancers.
“They’ve been really good,” she said of the team. “I’ve been coaching them for a while and they took to me quickly. The fact they took to me was exciting.”
What kind of coaching style will Sams bring to Longwood University’s team?
“A championship coaching style,” Sams responded. “That’s all I know — winning championships.”
Sams played basketball for North Carolina A&T State University and helped her team win three consecutive regular season conference titles as a player. Sams was a graduate assistant for the Lady Aggies from 2012-14, the director of basketball operations from 2014-16 and an assistant coach from 2016-22.
Sams said her coaching philosophy revolves around the word “Can’t,” not being in someone’s vocabulary.
Sams’ goal for her first year as an assistant coach is simple — winning a championship. She said her long-term goal is gaining the knowledge she needs to continue on her path to becoming a head coach one day.
Sams has to juggle being an assistant coach as well as a recruiting coordinator for the Lady Lancers. Sams said while being the recruiting coordinator she has to, “Learn from my boss about what she wants,” adding, “It’s not my program so I can only bring more to what she wants and I can only do that by learning from her. I have to figure out what kind of kids she wants to bring here.”
Sams graduated NCAT in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in sports science. She later received her Masters of Education degree from NCAT in 2015.
Sams said teaching is her backup plan. For now, her main goal is becoming a head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.