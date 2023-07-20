Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Columbiana County in east central Ohio... Southern Mercer County in northwestern Pennsylvania... Northern Beaver County in western Pennsylvania... Southwestern Venango County in northwestern Pennsylvania... Lawrence County in western Pennsylvania... Butler County in west central Pennsylvania... Northwestern Armstrong County in west central Pennsylvania... Southwestern Clarion County in west central Pennsylvania... * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 820 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Grove City to 6 miles west of Slippery Rock to Campbell, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Trees snapped and uprooted. Power outages can be expected. * Locations impacted include... Cranberry, New Castle, Hermitage, Butler, Beaver Falls, Grove City, Monaca, East Palestine, Rimersburg, Ellwood City, Homeacre-Lyndora, New Brighton, Farrell, Shanor-Northvue, Beaver, Meridian, Zelienople, Rochester, Slippery Rock, and Seven Fields. This includes the following highways... Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 1 and 27. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 80 and 125. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 47. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 37. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across Mercer and Lawrence County. SEEK SHELTER inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...OBSERVED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH