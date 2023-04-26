It took 11 innings, but the Neshannock High baseball team got the job done to defeat Shenango on Tuesday.
Nate Rynd plated the first run of the game in the top of the 11th inning and Luke Glies kept the momentum going after scoring two more runs to lift Neshannock to a 3-0 WPIAL Section 1-3A win at Chuck Tanner Field.
“The resilience of my team and all of the hard work and the grind throughout the summer, the fall, the winter came through here and we finally finished,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said of the win. “What a tremendous baseball team Shenango is. Tomorrow, as I keep saying on Mondays, we won a couple of Mondays and we didn’t finish on Tuesday. We’re not going to celebrate this one second. Not one second. We have to get to work. I might actually have practice tonight to be honest with you and work on some stuff when we get back. I have to know in my mind that we gave them every opportunity to try and finish the series.”
Quahliero also praised his coaching staff for the win, saying, “Every coach in that dugout coached their tails off for 11 innings. They are amazing and I couldn’t do this without them.”
Shenango (4-3 section, 7-6 overall) outhit Neshannock (5-2, 10-2), 9-8.
“It was a great high school baseball game that came down to a couple of ground balls that found holes. That’s the game of baseball,” Shenango coach Larry Kelly said. “Sometimes you have to be a little fortuitous in this game to come out on top. Both teams played well; both teams pitched well. That was a great high school baseball game.”
Shenango’s Zach Herb and Neshannock’s Andrew Frye started on the hill for their respective teams. Frye pitched 6 1/3 innings and surrendered five hits and had two walks and 10 strikeouts.
“(Zach Herb’s) a great pitcher. We knew it was going to be a battle coming in here,” Frye said. “We don’t play great away, but our defense made great plays. Toward the end, we started hitting the ball and that’s when we came alive.
“We’re going to enjoy this win for about an hour. On the bus ride home we’ll probably get rid of it. We got to lock in and win this one tomorrow. Obviously, we pitched me, (Jacob) Walzer and (Dom) Cubellis today. So, we’ve got to find out who’s going to pitch tomorrow and our bats have got to be better tomorrow.”
Herb pitched seven innings and relinquished three hits and pitched three walks and struck out 10 batters.
“You can’t say anything other than both guys (Herb and Frye) pitched an outstanding baseball game,” Kelly said. “Those are two really good high school pitchers who pitched great baseball today. Those are two really, really outstanding performances by two great pitchers.”
“I want to compliment Zach Herb over there,” Quahliero said. “That was one of the greatest performances that I’ve seen on the bump by a young man from an opposing team. He was almost unhittable.”
In the top of the fourth inning, Herb had a strikeout and then Braden Zeigler made a pickoff at second to quickly get back to hitting. Neshannock’s defense responded with a double play of their own in the bottom of the fourth.
“Defensively, we played phenomenal,” Quahliero said. “I’m without my starting shortstop. A three-year starter and four-year letter winner in Jack Glies and a leadoff hitter. We’re also without two of our main arms, but they’re back. You might see one of them tomorrow.”
In the bottom of the seventh, Dom Cubellis came in for Frye before quickly being replaced by Jacob Walzer (4-0). Walzer allowed three hits and threw one walk and four strikeouts.
“Jacob Walzer was my starter tomorrow; I needed to win game one,” Quahliero said. “I went in and decided to go with Jacob Walzer and he’s burnt. Dom Cubellis threw five pitches and I took him out of the game. He had some rough at bats early, but he comes up with a huge double and he comes in and closes the game. My kids will never quit.”
Daniel DePaolo (1-2) relieved Herb on the hill at the beginning of the eighth inning. DePaolo gave up five hits, three runs — all earned — and pitched two walks and three strikeouts.
At the top of the 11th inning, Rynd singled on a ground ball to left field which brought Frye from second base all the way across home plate.
“After that state championship game last year, our big thing has been finishing. These extra inning games, especially in the playoffs last year, we didn’t finish. We got it done today,” Rynd said. “I saw Bubba (Andrew Frye) wheeling around third base. I didn’t think he was going to score, but he got downhill. It felt really good especially catching all of those innings. It felt good to get it over with.”
Glies kept Neshannock’s momentum going after hitting another ground ball to left field allowing Grant Melder and Lawrence Keith to get home.
“Luke Glies had great at bats,” Quahliero said. “He had some tough luck with the at bats. Hit hit a line drive on a hit and run early in the game. He barreled another ball and didn’t get a hit, but came through when it mattered.”
The Lancers will host Shenango at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the final section game of the series.
“Anybody that watched this baseball game today...what an entertainment they were able to see for free,” Quahliero said. “They saw some great baseball. There were plays being made, people executing on the bases and at the plate. At the end of the day, my kids finished. They did finish this game.”
