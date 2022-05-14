Kylee Rubin thought she was headed to the Shenango Recreation Center on May 5 to help younger girls play volleyball.
Instead, she was surprised by her family and basketball coaches and was awarded a custom basketball to commemorate her breaking the school’s single-season records for blocks and rebounds.
“I was going to come here and help little girls play volleyball,” Rubin said of the surprise award. “It’s really cool, I did not expect this at all. It’s really nice.”
Rubin had 72 blocks and 303 rebounds for the Lady ‘Cats in the 2021-22 season.
“She worked for it, nobody handed her anything” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “She had a great year, first team all section. We wanted to do something nice for her. We push our kids and work them hard and we reward them when we do something. Kylee got the records and she deserves this. I’m very proud of her. She was relentless, I’ve said it multiple times, I haven’t seen a better girls rebounder in Lawrence County and I believe that.”
Rubin was aware she broke the school records that day when she read in the newspaper about being named WPIAL Section 1-2A All-Star First Team but was unaware of the award.
