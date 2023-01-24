The Wilmington High girls basketball team came up short Monday night.
The Lady Greyhounds lost a narrow lead late and eventually the game in dropping a 44-41 District 10, Region 4-3A/4A home matchup to Greenville.
“We battled really hard against them,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “They’re the defending (Class) 3A district champs. We’re a younger, inexperienced team.
“We wanted to compete and I thought we did that. We had a shot to win at the end. I tip my hat to Greenville. They made enough plays at the end.”
Wilmington (5-1 region, 13-3 overall) led 40-38 with 1:20 left. The Lady Greyhounds drove down the court and Sarah Dieter had a chance to give the hosts some breathing room. However, her layup attempt rolled off the rim and the Trojanettes raced the other way.
Josie Lewis converted a layup and was fouled on the other end for Greenville (6-0, 13-2) to tie the game at 40 with 56 seconds left. She made the freebie to put the Trojanettes up for good at 41-40.
The Lady Greyhounds turned the ball over on the other end and Lewis split a pair of foul shots with 26 ticks to go for a 42-40 Greenville margin. Wilmington’s Annalee Gardner was fouled at the other end and went to the line for a two-shot foul. She missed the first and made the second to trim the deficit to 42-41 with seven seconds to go.
The Lady Greyhounds were forced to foul and they hacked Anna Harpst with five seconds to go. She missed the front-end of a one-and-one and Wilmington corralled the rebound. The Trojanettes promptly stole the ball and Lewis knocked down two free throws with two seconds remaining for a 44-41 lead.
Wilmington’s halfcourt heave at the final horn was off the mark and Greenville survived.
Lia Krarup was instrumental in giving the Lady Greyhounds a five-point lead in the fourth quarter. She hit two free throws with 6:41 to go for a 31-29 lead. She added a layup 14 seconds later for a 33-29 advantage and converted a three-point play with 4:18 left for a 38-33 Wilmington buffer.
“We had an opportunity to extend the lead,” Jeckavitch said of the latter stages of the contest. “We missed a layup and we got lost in transition.
“We didn’t do a good job of locating Harpst. Our inexperience in bigtime moments may have hurt us. Not having that close game at the end may have hurt us a little bit.”
Krarup led Wilmington with 21 points and five steals, while Gardner garnered five points and seven rebounds.
Harpst recorded 17 points for Greenville.
Wilmington travels to Sharpsville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Union 56,
Riverside 17
The Lady Scots rolled to a nonsection road win over the Lady Panthers.
Union (9-6) raced to a 23-9 lead after one quarter and pushed the margin to 47-11 at the half.
Kylie Fruehstorfer scored a team-high 17 points for Union and Kelly Cleaver contributed 14. Kayla Fruehstorfer was next with 10 tallies.
Cleaver pulled down a team-best eight rebounds with four assists. Kayla Fruehstorfer handed out three assists, while Kylie Fruehstorfer had seven steals and Bella Cameron notched three.
Samantha Rosenberger notched seven points for Riverside (4-9).
Union will visit Beaver at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Fox Chapel 61,
New Castle 24
A slow start doomed the Lady ‘Canes in a Section 2-5A home loss to the Lady Foxes.
New Castle (1-7, 4-12) fell behind 23-6 after one quarter and 41-10 at the break.
Rihanna Boice led the Lady ‘Canes with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Armani Walker added eight markers.
New Castle is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Armstrong.
