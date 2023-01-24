Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&