Thursday was reserved for WPIAL championships for a quartet of Lawrence County girls basketball teams.
And all of them are shared crowns.
The Union High girls rolled past Eden Christian, 52-29, in a WPIAL Section 1-1A matchup. Laurel breezed past Ellwood City Lincoln, 56-26, in a Section 1-3A tilt. Neshannock cruised to a 64-24 Section 1-3A decision over Beaver Falls. The Lady Spartans and Lady Lancers shared the title.
In addition, Shenango rolled to a 68-39 Section 1-2A verdict over Sewickley Academy.
Union 52,
Eden Christian 29
The Lady Scots secured a share of the Section 1-1A championship with an easy win over the Lady Warriors.
Union (5-1 section, 14-6 overall) shares the title with Bishop Canevin (5-1, 9-7), which was idle. The teams split the regular-season series.
“We’re definitely excited,’ Lady Scots coach Rob Nogay said of the section championship. “One of the goals we set early on in the season was to win the section.
“We shared the section last year. We wanted to win the championship outright. But, we’ll take co-champs. Hopefully we’ll get a decent seed in the playoffs.”
The Lady Scots, winners of nine in a row, raced to a 21-9 lead after one quarter and 43-12 at the break.
Kylie Fruehstorfer netted 15 points for Union and Kelly Cleaver was next with nine. Zoe Lepri and Bella Cameron chipped in with eight markers apiece.
Cleaver pulled down four rebounds with five blocks, four steals and three assists for the winners. Kylie Fruehstorfer handed out eight assists to go along with three steals.
“That’s something that’s been consistent all year,” Nogay said. “Different girls step up every game.
“Our girls feed off of defense. That leads to offense for us on the opposite end. I couldn’t be more proud of the girls. It was Senior Night for us. They were here when I started as coach and they played really hard tonight.”
This was the regular season finale for Union.
“We have to see where we fall in the seedings,” Nogay said. “I think that we have played a grueling nonsection schedule; I feel that we have prepared ourselves for the postseason.
“We are one of the better sections in 1A. Through the course of the year, we had some ups and downs. We’re on a hot streak right now. There’s no better time to be playing your best basketball than right now.”
Laurel 56,
Ellwood City 26
The Lady Spartans captured a share of the Section 1-3A championship with a road victory over the Lady Wolverines.
“I’m very proud of the girls and the way they worked all year,” Laurel coach Jim Marcantino said. “I couldn’t be happier for a group of kids. They deserve the success throughout the year.
“They’re still really working hard together and they’re playing with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. I’m very proud of this whole group.”
Laurel (9-1, 19-2) pulled away in the second quarter, extending a 14-5 lead to 33-13 at the break.
Kendra Ruperto led four Lady Spartans in double figures with 16 points and Regan Atkins was next with 14. Joselynn Fortuna contributed 13 markers and Danielle Pontius posted 11.
“Kendra has really stepped up,” Marcantino said. “She’s shooting it really well. We’ve had a balanced attack with Regan, Danielle and Josie.
“Kendra has really stepped up in Johnna (Hill’s) absence. She’s playing really well and she’s done a great job.”
Marcantino said Hill is out at least another week or two with a sprained ankle.
Claire Noble netted 11 points for Ellwood City (2-8, 8-14).
Laurel will host Knoch at 7:30 p.m. Monday in a nonsection matchup.
Neshannock 64,
Beaver Falls 24
The Lady Lancers used a 33-0 run to cruise to a Section 1-3A home win over the Lady Tigers.
Neshannock (9-1, 15-6) shares the section championship with Laurel, which knocked off Ellwood City.
The Lady Lancers led Beaver Falls (3-7, 9-11) 26-16 midway through the second quarter. Neshannock then reeled off 33 straight points for a 59-16 advantage in the third quarter.
“It’s a big win for us,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “We struggled early down there against Beaver Falls. We came out and just took control.
“We talk about third quarters and we came out and dominated. Probably one of our best third quarters in our second half of the year.”
Mairan Haggerty paced Neshannock with 18 points. She added six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Aaralyn Nogay, Avi DeLillo and Megan Pallerino each contributed 11 points.
Pallerino pulled down six rebounds and Nogay notched five. Camdyn Cole contributed six assists and three steals for the winners and Payton Newman tallied five boards to go with her eight points.
The Lady Lancers were 22 of 40 from the floor and committed just eight turnovers.
Avina Norman netted nine points to lead Beaver Falls.
Neshannock entertains Aliquippa at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Mohawk 54,
Riverside 32
The Lady Warriors built a big lead early and pulled away for a Section 1-3A road win over the Lady Panthers.
Alexa Kadilak tossed in 19 points to lead Mohawk (6-4, 14-8) and Erynne Capalbo contributed 12.
Gina Carr scored nine points to lead Riverside (1-9, 4-15).
Mohawk completed the regular season and will compete in the WPIAL playoffs.
Mars 57,
New Castle 39
The Lady Planets took control in the second quarter in a Section 2-5A road victory over the Lady ‘Canes.
New Castle (1-11, 4-17) trailed 14-12 after one stanza. However, Mars opened up a 34-20 lead at the half.
“It was a hard-fought battle, the girls played hard the entire time and that’s all you want as a coach is to leave 110 percent out on that court each night,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “We build off this entire season for next year and we keep getting better.
“We will miss our three seniors and we wish them nothing but the best! The sky is the limit.”
Diamond Richardson, Neena Flora and Rihanna Boice scored nine points each for the Lady ‘Canes.
Boice collected 10 rebounds. Armani Walker was next with seven points and five assists for the hosts.
Olivia Donnelly led all scorers with 14 points for Mars (9-3, 15-5).
Wilmington 62,
Sharon 30
The Lady Greyhounds raced to a 13-point lead after one quarter and rolled to a District 10, Region 4-3A/4A home win over the Lady Tigers.
Wilmington (9-1, 17-3), winners of six in a row, held a 17-4 margin after one quarter and 38-16 at recess. Sharon turned the ball over 30 times.
“We started off really strong,” Lady Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “It was a great team effort. We did a great job of turning them over and making them play faster than they like.”
Lia Krarup led Wilmington with 20 points, while Maya Jeckavitch added 10 markers, six steals and five rebounds.
Sarah Dieter delivered eight markers and six boards for the victors.
Wilmington visits Slippery Rock at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
