The Union High boys basketball team started strong and pulled away for a victory Saturday afternoon.
The Scotties built an 11-point lead after one quarter en route to a 66-36 WPIAL nonsection road win over Shenango.
“We shot really well,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “Any time somebody shoots that well; shoot good, look good. I was pleased defensively with how we performed.”
The Scotties led 23-12 after the first quarter and 39-20 at the half. Union increased the advantage to 54-30 going to the fourth period.
Matt Stanley led all scorers with 20 points, 10 assists and five steals for the Scotties (20-2). Cameron Taylor was next with 10 markers for the winners, Lucas Stanley contributed nine and Kaden Fisher followed with eight.
“We needed to get that game under our belt,” Mark Stanley said. “I appreciate Coach McQuiston playing us. I thought they got after it and they played hard.”
Brody McQuiston netted 10 points for the Wildcats (14-8) and Braden Zeigler was next with nine.
“Union is a good basketball team. Coach Stanley does a great job with his team,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “I knew it would be a tough game. My hat’s off to Mark. They came out and were ready to go.
“We’ll bounce back and get ready for the playoffs. We’ll put this one behind us.”
Both teams have completed the regular season and will await the release of the WPIAL playoff pairings, which is set for Monday.
Girls Neshannock 75, Aliquippa 45
The Lady Lancers put the game away in the third quarter in a nonsection home win over the Lady Quips.
Neshannock (16-6) led 24-11 after one period and 41-28 at halftime. The Lady Lancers stretched the margin to 59-33 after three quarters.
Neshannock turned the ball over just 10 times, eight of which came in the opening half.
“We came out and did a great job defensively in the third quarter,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “I like where we are right now. We’re playing our best basketball at the right time.”
Aaralyn Nogay and Mairan Haggerty scored 23 points each to pace Neshannock. Megan Pallerino chipped in 18 markers and Payton Newman added eight.
Nogay was 8 of 11 from the floor, including 5 of 8 from behind the arc.
“Aaralyn had a great game for us,” Grybowski said. “If we can get her to play like she has been playing lately in the playoffs, we’ll be great.
“ I like where we are right now. I’m proud of the kids for the progress we have made this year.”
Haggerty contributed 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Pallerino pulled down 10 boards. Avi DeLillo handed out six assists with three steals and Camdyn Cole collected seven assists.
Neshannock has completed the regular season and will await the release of Monday’s WPIAL playoff pairings.
