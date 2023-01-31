The Union High girls basketball team avenged a previous loss to Bishop Canevin on Monday night.
The Lady Scots took charge early and cruised to a 55-26 WPIAL Section 1-1A home win over the Lady Crusaders.
“I thought we played well together as a team,” Union coach Rob Nogay said. “We got after them defensively. We had some bigtime role-playing girls coming up with great defensive efforts. Kendall Preuhs, Mia Preuhs, Bella Cameron. It was an all-around team effort.”
Union (4-1 section, 12-6 overall) dropped a 37-36 decision to Bishop Canevin (3-1, 7-7) on the road Jan. 5.
“I think we made some mistakes down there,” Nogay said. “We kind of beat ourselves. We had an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter.
“We wanted to get after them, pressure them and get some turnovers. and we did.”
The Lady Scots led 9-3 after the first quarter and 20-7 at the half. The Lady Scots pushed the advantage to 41-16 after three quarters.
“Defense,” Nogay said of what he attributed to the team’s hot start. “We’re playing very well defensively right now. We’re doing a very good job, all five girls on the court.
“We played a grueling nonconference schedule and that has prepared us for these spots.”
Kelly Cleaver scored a game-high 22 points for the Lady Scots and Kylie Fruehstorfer was next with 14. Cleaver added 10 rebounds, five blocks and three steals, while Fruehstorfer handed four assists with three steals.
“They definitely made big plays,” Nogay said of Cleaver and Fruehstorfer. “We know what we will get from them. They played great. Defensively, as a group, our team team played very well.”
Zoe Lepri chipped in nine markers for the victors.
Fourteen Union players saw action.
Rachel Boehm tallied 13 points for Bishop Canevin.
Union travels to Ellwood City Lincoln at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Shenango 52,
New Brighton 10
Kylee Rubin hit a milestone for the Lady Wildcats in leading the team to a Section 1-2A home victory over the Lady Lions.
Rubin, a senior, scored 30 points and went over the 1,000 career points plateau. She netted 24 of her tallies in the first quarter and she now has 1,007 total.
Rubin also added eight rebounds. She also had over 1,000 all-time kills in volleyball.
“Kylee is a workhorse,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “It wasn’t about Kylee. We wanted to get it for her at home. It was nice to see. She deserves every accolade she gets.”
The Lady Wildcats raced to a 38-2 lead after the first quarter and pushed it to 49-4 at the half.
“We came out tonight and did what we had to,” LaRocco said. “The section title is on the line for us and we wanted to go out and take care of business and that’s what we did.
“Their girls work hard; they play hard. If we can win these last two games, it would be the first section championship since 1986. That’s something they have their sights set on.”
Emilee Fedrizzi added seven steals and seven assists for Shenango, while Elyse Lenhart tossed in seven markers.
Shenango is back in action at South Side Beaver on Thursday. An official start time was not available. It depends on if there will be a junior varsity game played.
Shaler 60,
New Castle 39
The Lady ‘Canes dug an early hole and couldn’t recover in dropping a Section 2-5A matchup to the Lady Titans at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
New Castle (1-9, 4-14) trailed 23-0 after the first quarter and 30-10 at the half.
“You can’t spot anyone 23 points,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “In general, we’re not taking care of the ball.
“I love the fight in our girls. It was pretty even after that first quarter. They did not quit. Our girls pushed, they fought, they battled back. That’s kind of the silver lining in the game. They’re not quitting and they’re continuing to play hard. There was no lack of effort.”
Armani Walker led New Castle with 15 points and five rebounds. Rihanna Boice chipped in 11 markers and 10 boards, while Diamond Richardson recorded nine points.
Haley Kastorick scored 19 points for Shaler (5-4, 14-5).
New Castle travels to North Hills at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mohawk 57,
Beaver Falls 55
Erynne Capalbo grabbed a rebound and made a layup with 27 seconds left to break a 55-55 tie and lift the Lady Warriors to a Section 1-3A home win over the Lady Tigers.
Beaver Falls (2-5, 7-9), winners of four straight coming in, tied it at 55 with two foul shots with 44.8 seconds remaining. The Lady Tigers turned it over with 3.6 seconds left. They were forced to foul and they had just four team fouls at that point.
Mohawk (4-3, 12-7) inbounded the ball with 2.4 seconds to go after the fifth Beaver Falls team foul. The visitors got a steal underneath. However, the Lady Tigers missed a game-tying layup at the buzzer and the Lady Warriors survived.
Alexa Kadilak scored a game-high 27 points for the Lady Warriors on nine 3-pointers and Capalbo was next with 13 markers.
Kadilak drained four 3s in the second quarter and three more in the fourth.
Tayler Pullen posted 13 points for Beaver Falls.
Mohawk visits Ellwood City at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Ellwood City 52,
Riverside 33
The Lady Wolverines picked up a key Section 1-3A road win over the Lady Panthers.
Ellwood City Lincoln (2-5, 8-10) is now tied for the fourth and final playoff spot in the section with Beaver Falls (2-5, 7-9). The Lady Tigers won the first matchup and the rematch is set for Feb. 6 at Beaver Falls.
Claire Noble rattled home a 3-pointer with one second left in the first half to give the Lady Wolverines a 24-21 halftime advantage. The visitors never trailed the rest of the way.
Ellwood City trailed 11-9 after the first quarter. The Lady Wolverines held a 40-30 buffer after three periods.
Caitlin Kreitzer collected a team-high 18 points for Ellwood City and Noble was next with 14. Aliya Garroway garnered 12 tallies for the winners.
Gina Carr scored 18 points for Riverside (1-6, 4-12).
The Lady Wolverines will host Union at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.