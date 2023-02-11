The Union High boys basketball team captured the section championship outright Friday night.
The Scotties raced to a big lead early and cruised to a 60-31 WPIAL Section 1-1A home win over Avella.
Union (9-1 section, 19-2 overall) went on a 36-4 run to stretch an 8-4 advantage to 44-8 late in the first half. The Scotties settled for a 46-10 halftime buffer.
Union was coming off a tough 64-63 road loss to Rochester on Tuesday.
“We would have liked to have got it a game earlier,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said of the outright section title. “But, we got it at home and we didn’t share it.
“It’s back-to-back section titles for the guys. It’s just one more step for what we want to accomplish. We got after it defensively. We emptied the bench late. We played a little sloppy. We have to clean it up. We still have work to do.”
Lucas Stanley paced Union with 15 points and his older brother Matthew Stanley added 14 markers, seven assists and five steals. Peyton Lombardo contributed 13 points and Kaden Fisher grabbed a team-best six rebounds.
Westley Burchianti bucketed 19 points to pace Avella.
Union visits Shenango at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
New Castle 65, Seneca Valley 60
The Red Hurricane hung on for a tough road win over the Raiders.
New Castle (9-1, 19-2) has won eight games in a row.
The ‘Canes led 50-49 with just over four minutes left after a three-pointer by Seneca Valley (4-6, 9-11). That was as close as the Raiders would get.
New Castle split a pair of free throws for a 51-49 advantage and Ralphie Blundo followed that up with a steal and Isaiah Boice layup with 3:08 to go for a 53-49 margin.
Seneca Valley was within three points at 56-53 and 60-57. Blundo buried two freebies late to seal the deal for a 62-57 New Castle lead.
Jonathan Anderson netted a team-best 18 points to pace the ‘Canes and Blundo was next with 16. Nick Wallace and Boice followed with 11 markers apiece.
Luke Lawson led the Raiders with 28 points.
New Castle entertains Berlin Brothersvalley at 8 p.m. Monday to close the regular season.
Aliquippa 51, Shenango 39
The Quips pulled away in the second half for a Section 1-2A win over the host Wildcats.
Shenango (7-3, 14-7) held a 12-11 lead after one quarter. Aliquippa (10-0, 16-6) rallied for a 24-21 halftime buffer and pushed it to 39-27 going to the fourth period.
Braden Zeigler scored 14 points for Shenango and Brody McQuiston was next with 12 tallies and seven rebounds.
“I thought we did a really good job on the boards. That was our goal,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “They were going to have to beat us from the outside. They had six 3s and we had four.
“They were 8 of 8 at the line in the fourth quarter. That was the difference in the game. I’m very pleased with the effort. Our guys played hard.”
QE Goode garnered a game-high 15 points for Aliquippa.
Shenango hosts Union at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Northgate 66, Laurel 43
Laban Barker scored 19 points for the Spartans in a Section 1-2A home loss to the Flames.
Laurel (3-7, 6-15) hung in during the first half, trailing 21-14 at the end of the first quarter and 28-21 at the break. Northgate (7-3, 16-6), though, took control in the third quarter and forged a 48-30 advantage going to the final frame.
Josh Williams led all scorers with 18 points for the Flames.
Laurel travels to Neshannock at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Ellwood City 56, Riverside 41
The Wolverines locked up the final playoff spot out of Section 1-3A with a league road win over the Panthers.
Ellwood City (7-5, 15-7) needed to win. A loss would have eliminated them. The Wolverines lost the first meeting to the Panthers (5-7, 8-14).
Ellwood City trailed 13-10 after the first quarter and forged a 25-23 halftime advantage. The Wolverines pushed the margin to 43-27 going to the final frame.
Joseph Roth scored a game-high 24 points for Ellwood City and Will Nardone notched 21.
Drake Fox posted 14 points for Riverside.
This is the end of the regular season for Ellwood City. The WPIAL will release the playoff pairings on Monday.
Sharon 68, Wilmington 31
The Greyhounds struggled in the final three quarters in a District 10, Region 5-3A/4A road loss to the Tigers.
Wilmington trailed 24-15 after one quarter and 42-23 at the half.
Anthony Reed recorded 14 points to pace the Greyhounds.
