A fast start paid dividends for the Union High boys basketball team Friday night.
The Scotties scored the first 15 points of the game and made it stand in a 57-39 win over Neshannock in the championship game of the Neshannock Christmas Tournament.
The Lancers finally got on the board in the first 10 seconds of the second period.
“We did what we usually do. We came out pressing,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “We were guarding their shooters. We wanted to limit them to one shot.
“It was just one of those things. Get hands up on shooters; locate them. It seemed to work early.”
Union is now 7-0.
“I see competitors,” Stanley said when asked about his team early on in the season. “They go out and they love the thrill of competing. It’s nothing that I have done.
“They have had it in them since they were young. Credit to them. If they’re going to be there, I know they will give me that effort every night.
“It’s not me. It’s built in to them.”
Despite the slow start, Neshannock (5-3) continued to battle throughout the game, playing virtually even after the first eight minutes.
“They’re not going to run away and hide,” Stanley said of Neshannock. “They started hitting shots. Good teams aren’t going to go away.
“It was nice to get that buffer early. We did not shoot it well. It was a good basketball game. A fun game. I thought the fans got a treat tonight. Both teams played hard.”
Braylon Thomas tossed in a game-high 24 points for the Scotties and Matt Stanley was next with 12.
“Braylon is capable of doing that at any time,” Stanley said. “Peyton (Lombardo) is our leading 3 shooter. Matthew didn’t have a great shooting night. Braylon picked it up. When he gets it rolling, he can be a handful.”
Nate Rynd posted nine points for the Lancers and Jack Glies was next with eight.
Kaden Fisher and Thomas were selected to the all-tournament team from Union, while Neshannock’s Glies and Rynd earned all-section honors.
Greenville 59, Wilmington 41
The Trojans pulled away in the second half to claim the consolation game of the Neshannock Christmas Tournament over the Greyhounds.
Wilmington (1-7) trailed 22-18 at the half. Greenville, though, pushed the advantage to 38-28 going to the fourth quarter.
Anthony Reed recorded 11 points for the Greyhounds and Colin Hill was next with 10. Reed represented Wilmington on the all-tournament squad.
