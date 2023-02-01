The Union High boys basketball team got back in the win column Tuesday night.
Matt Stanley scored 20 points to pace the Scotties to an 81-33 WPIAL Section 1-1A home victory over Cornell.
Union (7-0 section, 17-1 overall) was coming off a 70-45 nonsection road loss to Seneca Valley.
Scotties coach Mark Stanley sat the game out after getting ejected from Saturday’s road loss to Seneca Valley. Stephen Richardson and Mark Manifrang directed the Scotties on the bench.
Peyton Lombardo added 14 markers for the Scotties. Matt Stanley contributed six steals, Conner Eckert grabbed seven rebounds and Brennen Porter pulled down six boards.
Union (7-0, 17-1) made 15 3-pointers, including four by Lombardo.
“I watched the game,” Stanley said, viewing it via stream. “Any time you hit 15 3s, it looks good.
“I’m looking forward to getting back on the bench. I served my time and it’s time to get back to work.”
Mark Stanley will be back on the bench for the team’s next game Friday against Western Beaver at home at 7:30 p.m.
Julian Cordice collected 21 points to lead Cornell (0-7, 1-15).
Neshannock 74,
Riverside 39
The Lancers pulled away for a Section 1-3A home win over the Panthers.
Neshannock (8-2, 12-5) built a 21-13 lead after one quarter and pushed it to 37-18 at the break.
Jack Glies garnered a team-best 18 points for the Lancers and David Kwiat was next with 15. Nate Rynd chipped in with 13.
Anthony Bonner, Glies and Kwiat recorded six rebounds each for the winners. Glies handed out six assists with three steals.
Rob Janis and Nate Kolesar scored 11 points apiece for Riverside (4-5, 7-12).
Neshannock travels to New Brighton at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Mohawk 69,
Beaver Falls 52
The Warriors pulled away in the fourth quarter to claim a Section 1-3A home win over the Tigers.
Mohawk (8-1, 17-1) trailed 15-14 after one quarter before regrouping and forging a 29-21 halftime margin. The Tigers (7-3, 9-8) cut the deficit to 46-39 going to the final frame.
Jay Wrona tossed in a team-best 18 points for the Warriors and Keigan Hopper was next with 16. Bobby Fadden added 10 tallies for the winners.
Isaiah Sharp scored a game-high 20 points for Beaver Falls.
Mohawk will take on Riverside at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the road.
Northgate 73,
Shenango 67
The Wildcats struggled at the foul line and it proved costly in dropping a Section 1-2A home matchup to the Flames.
Shenango (5-2, 12-5) was just 12 of 22 at the foul line.
“We lost by 6 and we missed 10 free throws,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “We have to step up to the line and shoot it with confidence.
“We can’t miss 10 foul shots in close games. I know we shoot them every day in practice.”
Brody McQuiston paced Shenango with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Zach Herb followed with 12 markers, while Braden Zeigler and Joe Campoli added 10 apiece.
Northgate (5-2, 14-5 held a 20-15 lead after one period and 36-24 at the half. The Flames carried a 52-38 advantage going to the final frame.
“This was a tough one for us,” Bob McQuiston said. “They’re a good team. We didn’t get a good start defensively.
“We missed five foul shots in the second quarter. Defensively, we have to figure out as coaches what we have to do. We had to come out of the zone. Fourth quarter, I thought we played well. We did a lot well. We have to win the ones at home. We were hoping to get this one and get a shot at the section title. Now, we have to get a lot of help.”
Shenango returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against South Side Beaver.
Ellwood City 63,
Freedom 18
Joseph Roth poured in 30 points to lead the Wolverines to a Section 1-3A road win over the Bulldogs.
Roth scored 10 points in the first quarter and 14 in the opening half.
Ellwood City Lincoln (5-5, 13-7) led 22-2 after one period and 38-9 at the half.
Chris Smiley scored 12 points for the victors.
The Wolverines hold the fourth and final playoff spot over Riverside (4-5, 7-12) by a half game. The teams play in the section final at Riverside on Feb. 10. Riverside won the first meeting, 50-47.
Ellwood City hosts Beaver Falls at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
South Side Beaver 55,
Laurel 45
The Rams pulled away in the second half for a Section 1-2A home win over the Spartans.
Laurel (2-5, 5-12) trailed 11-9 after the first quarter before forging a 22-21 halftime advantage. South Side Beaver (2-5, 6-12) took the lead for good in the third quarter and carried a 37-30 margin into the final frame.
Laban Barker bucketed 18 points for the Spartans and Luca Santini supplied 13.
Brody Almashy tossed in 24 points for South Side Beaver.
The Spartans and the Rams are tied for the fourth and final playoff spot of the section. The teams split the regular season series. Each team has three league games remaining.
Laurel is back in action at 7 p.m. Wednesday when it travels to Moniteau.
Hickory 62,
Wilmington 33
Anthony Reed scored 11 points for the Greyhounds in a District 10, Region 5-3A/4A road loss to the Hornets.
Wilmington trailed 26-5 after one quarter and 36-12 at recess.
Girls
Union 51,
Ellwood City 21
The Lady Scots raced to a big lead early and cruised to a nonsection road win over the Lady Wolverines.
Union (13-6) led 15-3 after one quarter and 30-5 at the break.
Kelly Cleaver scored 21 points to lead the Lady Scots and Kylie Fruehstorfer was next with 11. Cleaver contributed 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks. Kayla Fruehstorfer added six boards and five steals. Mia Preuhs and Bella Cameron snared four rebounds each for the winners.
Abby Caminiti netted six points to lead Ellwood City Lincoln (8-11).
Ellwood City entertains Mohawk at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Union hosts Greenville at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
