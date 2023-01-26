The Union High boys basketball team looked sharp Wednesday night.
The Scotties erupted for a 26-point first-quarter lead and cruised to a 74-34 WPIAL Section 1-1A road win over Cornell.
Union (6-0 section, 16-0 overall) led 27-1 after the first quarter and 46-4 at the half. The Scotties are the only undefeated WPIAL team left competing in boys or girls action.
Union was coming off a hard-fought 57-54 road win Tuesday over section foe Carlynton.
“This is a senior-laden group, there’s not much you have to say,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said of getting his team prepared for a back-to-back league opponent. “They’re ready to get after it. We’re not taking anyone lightly. I thought the kids came out and played hard.”
Brennen Porter posted 13 points for Union and Lucas Stanley was next with 11. Matt Stanley handed out seven assists and five steals to go with his seven markers. Elijah Booker pulled down five rebounds and added five assists for the winners.
Amir Turner led the Raiders with 13 points.
The Scotties are back in action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Seneca Valley.
Wrestling
Laurel rolls
The Spartans picked up a 51-24 Section 5-2A road win over Hampton.
Laurel (5-1, 13-4) won nine matches, including four by pinfall. John Andre (133), Tommy Hetzer (139), Grant MacKay (172) and Coltin Hill (285) picked up victories via pinfall for the Spartans.
Laurel is back on the mat in the Fred Bell Tournament at Grove City on Friday and Saturday.
Following are the results:
Laurel 51, Hampton 24
107 — Isabella McNutt (H) won by forfeit.
114 — Alexis Brua (L) won by forfeit.
121 — Logan Posousny (H) pinned Reid Ketzel in 1:27.
127 —Braxton (L) won by decision over Zach Campbell, 9-2.
133 — John Andre (L) pinned Jackson Barton in 1:07.
139 — Tommy Hetzer (L) pinned Devin Racar in 3:01.
145 — Charles Krepp (L) won by forfeit.
152 — Allan Danner (H) pinned Willie Moore in 3:51.
160 — Nick Shaffer (L) won by forfeit.
172 — Grant MacKay (L) pinned Logan Glock in 1:55.
189 — Caleb Rihn (H) won by forfeit.
215 — Chase Tinstman (L) won by forfeit.
285 — Coltin Hill (L) pinned Nate Glock in 1:20.
Bowling New Castle boys clinch
WPIAL playoff berth
The Red Hurricane locked up the team’s first WPIAL playoff spot with a 5-2 win over Hopewell at Sheffield Lanes.
New Castle (7-2) clinched second place in the WPIBL Northwest section. Cash Buckley rolled games of 202-234-204 for a 640 series. The 234 and 640 were both career highs.
The New Castle girls improved to 9-0 with a 7-0 victory over the Lady Vikings. Danika Wagner bowled the high game of 190 and the high series of 499.
Both teams will be in action Wednesday at Rochester to finish out the regular season.
