The Union High boys basketball team tasted defeat for the first time Saturday afternoon.
The Scotties were outscored by 24 points in the second half in dropping a 70-45 WPIAL nonsection road matchup to Seneca Valley.
Union (16-1) was the last undefeated WPIAL team competing in boys or girls action this season. Seneca Valley (7-9) is a Class 6A school that competes in Section 1 along with New Castle.
“I never talked about being undefeated. I could care less about those things,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said of being unbeaten. “I look at the Schenley team, they didn’t go undefeated. The schedule they played was unbelievable.
“If I wanted to go undefeated, I wouldn’t have scheduled this game. We don’t try to get too high or too low. Our goals are the same. I never thought we’d finish undefeated.”
Union led 16-14 after the first quarter and trailed 23-22 at the half. Things began to spiral out of control for the Scotties in the third quarter.
The Raiders shot 25 free throws in the game, including 15 in the third quarter. Stanley was ejected with about three minutes to go in the period after arguing a call and getting hit with a second technical. Seneca Valley led by seven points at the time.
“It got out of control in the third quarter,” Stanley said. “It was completely my fault. I didn’t like what was going on. They gave me the second one and I had to leave.
“Not that it would have mattered, but, this was on me. I’m the leader of the group. They got some distance from there and it got away from us. Both teams played physical. It was a good game for us to play. They are big and physical. If we want to do what we want to do, we needed to play this game.”
Union is 6-0 in WPIAL Section 1-1A play and has locked up a postseason spot. Stanley said he will sit out Tuesday’s home game against Cornell (0-6, 1-14). The game will start at 6:30 p.m., with no JV game being played. The Scotties won the first matchup against the Raiders last week, 74-34.
“They’ll be fine and ready,” Stanley said of his team. “I missed the Western Beaver game earlier this year with an illness. Coach (Stephen) Richardson and Coach (Mark) Manifrang will be fine.
“I wish it hadn’t happened, but, it did. I take full responsibility.”
Braylon Thomas scored 11 points for Union and Lucas Stanley was next with nine. Matt Stanley tossed in eight markers. Kaden Fisher contributed six rebounds and four steals for the visitors.
Connor Oros poured in a game-high 28 points for Seneca Valley.
Girls
Ellwood City 47,
Portersville Christian 20
A strong defensive effort helped pave the way to a nonsection home win for the Lady Wolverines over the Lady Warriors.
Ellwood City Lincoln (7-10) led 14-5 after the first quarter and 25-5 at the half.
Claire Noble netted 23 points to pace the Lady Wolverines and Elsie Sturgeon was next with eight.
Ellwood City is 1-5 in WPIAL Section 1-3A action, one game behind Beaver Falls (2-4, 7-8) for the fourth and final playoff berth out of the section.
Playoff berths clinched
Laurel and Neshannock have locked up Class 3A postseason berths. Shenango has sewn up a spot in Class 2A and Union has done so in Class 1A.
Wrestling
Laurel fares well
Grant MacKay helped guid the Spartans to an 11th-place effort in the Fred Bell Tournament, which was hosted by Grove City High. A total of 40 teams competed in the event.
MacKay went 5-0 in the 160-pound weight class, posting a 5-0 record.
Chase Tinstman (189) placed third for Laurel, while Charles Krepp (145) and Coltin Hill (285) both placed fifth.
“We didn’t put a whole lineup into this tournament. Finishing 11th is fantastic,” Spartans coach Kevin Carmichael said. “Braxton Carr winning three matches helped us out. Tommy Hetzer getting out there battling helped us out. I was very pleased with the outcome.
“Grant did a great job. Guys are starting to hit their stride. It was just good stuff.”
The junior high team tied for second place out of 35 teams at the M3 Tournament in Monroeville.
Laurel’s Casey Wilson won the championship in the heavyweight weight class and Domenic Willis took second place in the 155-pound weight class.
