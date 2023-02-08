The Union High boys basketball team suffered a heartbreaking loss Tuesday night.
Jerome Mullins made two free throws with 13 seconds to pace Rochester to a 64-63 WPIAL Section 1-1A victory over the visiting Scotties.
Mullins was fouled with Union (8-1, 18-2) holding a 63-62 lead.
“Credit to Mullins, he made the free throws,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said.
Union came down the other way and Braylon Thomas was fouled with 2.2 seconds to go. Thomas, though, missed both ends of the two-shot foul. Kaden Fisher’s tip-in attempt at the buzzer for the Scotties rolled off the rim and the Rams (6-3, 9-12) came away with the win.
Union finished 5 of 8 at the foul line as a team.
“It’s not just Braylon, we have to shoot them better,” Stanley said. “That’s not an easy situation to be in. On the road, loud.
“I thought the first one looked good. It came out. It happens. I’ll take Braylon on the line any time. It’s one of those things. I thought the tip-in was going in, too. It wasn’t our night.”
Union dug an 18-11 hole after one quarter and trailed 33-26 at the break. The Scotties knotted the count at 49 going to the final eight minutes.
“It’s section play, you have to show up on the road,” Stanley said. “Rochester is not an easy place to play.”
Union takes the court at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Avella. Carlynton (7-2, 14-6) is in second place in the section standings. The Scotties, though, swept Carlynton and hold the tiebreaker should Avella upset Union on Friday night and the Cougars knock off Cornell.
“We have to take care of business Friday,” Stanley said. “We have to keep working hard at practice and keep getting better.
“These things can happen. If they happen in the playoffs, you can be out. That’s what my job is, to get them ready. Make sure it doesn’t happen down the road.”
Matt Stanley, the coach’s son, paced Union with 24 points, six assists and four steals. Thomas tallied 15 markers. Fisher followed with 12 rebounds.
Shenango 61,
Sewickley Academy 27
The Wildcats pulled away in the second half to claim a Section 1-2A road win over the Panthers.
Shenango (7-2, 14-6) led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter and 27-17 at the half. The Wildcats held a 50-23 buffer going to the final frame.
Shenango was coming off a 76-73 loss to Neighborhood Academy on Sunday.
“We needed that one. This was a good bounceback game,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “Sewickley Academy always plays tough down there; you can’t take them lightly.
“The guys did a good job of stepping up and being ready to go.”
Braden Zeigler scored a game-high 23 points for Shenango and Brody McQuiston was next with 22. Zeigler handed out four assists and Brody McQuiston grabbed six rebounds.
The Wildcats return to the court at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Aliquippa.
Mohawk 89,
New Brighton 64
The Warriors put the game away in the third quarter for a Section 1-3A home victory over the Lions.
The win locked up at a least share of the section championship for Mohawk (10-1, 19-1). The Warriors travel to Neshannock (9-2, 14-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday to close section play. A Lancers win would force a split of the league championship. Mohawk can claim it outright with a verdict.
The Warriors built a 30-21 buffer after one quarter and held a 48-39 advantage at the half. The Warriors extended the margin to 72-47 going to the final frame.
Deven Sudziak netted 20 points to lead Mohawk, while Bobby Fadden and Dante Retort recorded 19 apiece. Keigan Hopper contributed 17 markers.
Isaiah Hayhurst scored 23 points to lead New Brighton (1-10, 3-15).
Ellwood City 57,
Beaver Falls 51
The Wolverines hung on for a Section 1-3A home victory over the Tigers.
Ellwood City Lincoln (6-5, 14-7) sits in fourth place in the race for the fourth and final playoff berth out of the section. The Wolverines travel to fifth-place Riverside (5-6, 8-13) at 7:30 p.m. in the season finale.
The Panthers won the first meeting. If Ellwood City wins, it locks up sole possession of fourth place and the final playoff spot out of the league. If Riverside wins, the teams finish with 6-6 records, but the Panthers move on and the Wolverines are eliminated by virtue of a season sweep by Riverside.
Joseph Roth netted 35 points to lead Ellwood City and Chris Smiley was next with 13.
Trey Singled tallied 15 markers for Beaver Falls.
Aliquippa 64,
Laurel 25
The Spartans struggled offensively in a Section 1-2A road loss to the Quips.
Laurel (3-6, 6-14) fell behind 15-9 after one period and 32-14 at the break.
Luca Santini and Laban Barker scored six points each for the Spartans.
Demarkus Walker netted a game-high 12 points for Aliquippa (9-0, 14-6).
Slippery Rock
at Wilmington
Attempts to reach Greyhounds coach Robb Shimrack for a score and box score were unsuccessful.
Girls
Hopewell 38,
New Castle 25
The Lady ‘Canes struggled in the second quarter and dropped a nonsection home matchup to the Lady Vikings.
New Castle trailed 9-6 after one quarter and 21-9 at the half. The Lady ‘Canes trailed 29-18 after three quarters.
“We let that second quarter get away from us,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “We were using outr trap defense, half court, in the third quarter and we got them to turn it over.
“Turnovers will kill you, though. We just turned it over entirely too much as a team. it’s always a battle against Hopewell.”
Rihanna Boice hit two free throws for New Castle wit 4:19 remaining in the game to cut the deficit to 31-25. It marked the last points the Lady ‘Canes would score, though.
“We were getting the looks, getting the shots we wanted, down the stretch,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “We just couldn’t finish. It was like a cover was on the rim. We couldn’t put the ball in the hoop.”
Armani Walker scored 12 points with four assists for New Castle and Boice was next with 11 markers and 10 rebounds.
New Castle hosts Mars at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the season finale.
