Union High’s Matthew Stanley delivered just in time Tuesday night.
Stanley buried a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation against Blackhawk to capture a 67-64 WPIAL nonsection home win over Blackhawk.
“We got the ball back; they tied it up on us,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “We held it and I was going to call a timeout but Matthew called it off and he made a move to hit a bomb to win it with about three seconds left. It was a good high school game, well fought and it was nice to get the win.”
Matthew Stanley paced the Scotties with 23 points.
Matthew Stanley had five assists and five steals for Union (2-0 overall). Union’s Braylon Thomas and Brennen Porter supplied six rebounds.
“The comments on the game...I can’t speak enough to my guys; the grittiness,” Mark Stanley said. “Four days ago, they’re on the football field and they had two practices and two tough games and they’re just competing. They’re without Mark Stanley and they just step up. I’m proud of them.”
Mark Stanley has sat out the last two games due to a knee injury.
“He’s beat up,” Mark Stanley said of his son. “He’s okay. It’s going to be a week or two and we’re taking precautions to sit him out. We’re not rushing him.”
Central Valley 69,
Ellwood City 52
The Wolverines’ Joseph Roth scored 28 points in a nonsection road loss to the Warriors.
Roth netted 18 of his points in the second half. Ellwood is now 5-1.
The scorebook provided by Ellwood City was incomplete, missing quarter scores by Central Valley as well as not being added up.
Girls
Fox Chapel 49,
New Castle 34
The Lady ‘Canes struggled in the third quarter in a road loss to the Lady Foxes in the opener of WPIAL Section 2-5A action.
New Castle (0-1, 2-4) was outscored 22-7 in the third quarter. The Lady ‘Canes held a 20-18 lead at the half.
“We came out flat,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “We had the momentum going into the half. We went over the second-half game plan. We came out and didn’t execute.
“We turned the ball over eight times in the third quarter. We weren’t getting to our spots. We weren’t moving the ball. It’s easy to guard you when you’re not moving the ball. Teams will cash in on your turnovers. Our goal was to keep it under 15. We were going to be way under that target with how we played in the first half.”
Armani Walker paced the Lady ‘Canes with 18 points and Rihanna Boice was next with 14 markers and five rebounds.
New Castle was just 4 of 11 from the free-throw line.
“We can’t shoot 30 percent from the line,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “Those are free points that we worked for.
“We have to get to the line and knock them down. Those points matter. That can be the difference in the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.