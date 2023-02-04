Two Lawrence County high school boys basketball standouts hit career milestones Friday night.
Union’s Matthew Stanley set the school’s all-time scoring record and Shenango’s Brody McQuiston surpassed the 1,000-point plateau. Stanley and McQuiston both reached their milestones in victories.
Union 89, Western Beaver 39
The Scotties’ Matthew Stanley broke the program’s all-time scoring record in a Section 1-1A home win over the Golden Beavers.
Stanley scored 37 points to up his career tally to 1,593 markers, passing his dad and coach Mark Stanley (3rd, 1,586) and Don Nogay (2nd, 1,592).
“It’s a nice honor. It’s a team thing,” Coach Stanley said. “Even though it’s an individual award, he couldn’t do it without the team he’s playing with.
“(The record) is there, but we never really talked about it. He’s up there on the list. It’s a nice honor. It’s passed now, now we can get back to work. It’s something that he will cherish later on in life.”
Matt Stanley also added nine rebounds, seven assists and six steals.
Lucas Stanley, Matt’s younger brother, added 13 points and Jayden Wynn chipped in 12. Kaden Fisher pulled down seven rebounds for the Scotties to go with his eight points.
Levi Gray garnered 21 points for Western Beaver.
Union raced to a 29-8 lead after one quarter and pushed the margin to 63-15 at the half.
“I liked how we came out,” Coach Stanley said. “Our defense was really getting after it. It’s something we’ve talked about as we get closer to the playoffs. I don’t care who our opponent is, we want to dig in and get after it defensively.”
Union honored the 1973 section championship team as well as the 2003 WPIAL championship and PIAA runner-up team.
The Scotties return to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rochester.
Shenango 67, South Side Beaver 42
The Wildcats’ Brody McQuiston surpassed the 1,000-point plateau in a Section 1-2A home win over the Rams.
McQuiston finished with 23 points, pushing his career tally to 1,015. Braden Zeigler followed with 22 points for Shenango and Zach Herb chipped in 10 tallies, five assists and four steals. Kyle Lenhart had four steals.
The Wildcats led 17-12 after one period and 31-24 at the break. Shenango took control in the third quarter, pushing the buffer to 46-32 going to the final frame.
“I was really happy with the second half and the defense,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “We haven’t been rotating well off the ball.
“Tonight, guys were going where they needed to be. I thought the guys did a good job of adjusting and rotating.”
Shenango will square off against Neighborhood Academy at 3 p.m. Sunday at Sewickley Academy in the Slammin’ at Sewickley Academy Tournament.
Mohawk 69, Riverside 57
The Warriors pulled away in the second half to capture a Section 1-3A road win over the Panthers.
Mohawk led 15-14 after one quarter and 29-28 at the break. The Warriors pushed the margin to 51-41 after three quarters.
Jay Wrona netted 25 points for Mohawk and Bobby Fadden was next with 19. Keigan Hopper tossed in 11 markers.
Darren McDade netted 14 points to lead Riverside.
Mohawk will host New Brighton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Laurel 55, Sewickley Academy 36
The Spartans picked up a much-needed Section 1-2A home win over the Panthers.
Laurel (3-5, 6-13) is in sole possession of the fourth and final playoff berth in the league, one game up on South Side Beaver (2-6, 6-13). The Spartans close with a road game against Aliquippa and a home matchup against Northgate. Both tilts are next week.
Laurel put the game away in the third quarter, stretching a 28-15 halftime advantage to 49-19 after three stanzas.
Laban Barker notched a team-high 19 points for the Spartans and Luca Santini supplied 12 tallies. Landon Smith was next with 10 markers.
Nolan Donnelly scored 20 points for Sewickley Academy (0-8, 3-15).
Laurel travels to Aliquippa at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Neshannock 70, New Brighton 31
The Lancers took control early and rolled to a Section 1-3A road victory over the Lions.
Neshannock (9-2, 13-5) built a 16-5 lead after one quarter and 29-14 at the half. The Lancers put it in cruise control in the second half.
Jack Glies netted 19 points to pace Neshannock and David Kwiat collected 18.
New Brighton falls to 1-9, 3-14.
The Lancers entertain Ambridge at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Greenville 53, Wilmington 27
The Greyhounds were outscored 18-4 in dropping a District 10, Region 5-3A/4A road decision to the Trojans.
Anthony Reed scored 10 points for Wilmington.
The Greyhounds will host Slippery Rock at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.