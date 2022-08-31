Zach Herb paced the Shenango High golf team to a victory against Union on Wednesday.
Herb notched a 38 to lead the Wildcats to a 213-239 Section 5-2A win at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Shenango’s Gavin Bruce shot a 42. Ben Santangelo followed with a 43, Mike Leitera posted a 44 and Jake Natale contributed a 46.
Rocco Galmarini and Conner Eckert both carded a 44 to led the Scotties. Zach Chornenky was next with a 45, Ian DiPietro delivered a 49 and Nathan Chornenky shot a 57.
Wilmington defeats Reynolds
The Wilmington High golf team grabbed a victory over Reynolds.
Kaitlyn Hoover carded a 42 to lead the Greyhounds to a 180-231 victory over the Raiders on the par-36 back nine at Shenango Lake Golf Club.
Wilmington’s Presley Deep shot a 44 and Garrett Heller followed with a 45. Isaac Ealy shot a 49 for the Greyhounds.
Girls tennis
Lady Lancers lose to Central Valley
Neshannock dropped a 5-0 decision to Central Valley in the Section 4-2A away opener.
Following are the results:
CENTRAL VALLEY 5, NESHANNOCK 0
SINGLES
1. Rachel Hardek (CV) def. Elena Noga 6-1, 6-0
2. Lana Gagne (CV) def. Lindsey Urban 6-0, 6-0
3. Sara Miloszewski (CV) def. Chloe Maalouf 6-1, 6-0
DOUBLES
1. Gianna Philips/Claire Miloszewski (CV) def. Alex Ong/Jules Medure 6-3, 7-5
2. Chloe Moidel/Paige Phillips (CV) def. Katie Daugherty/Giada Cappabianco 6-2, 6-3
Girls volleyball
Laurel suffers loss to Latrobe
The Lady Spartans suffered a 3-1 nonsection loss to Latrobe.
Laurel gained the advantage, winning the first set against the Lady Wildcats, but ended up being swept in the next three games, 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 19-20.
Laurel’s Joselynn Fortuna posted 32 assists and Reese Bintrim grabbed 22 kills while Johnna Hill contributed 18 passes to target.
Girls soccer
Mohawk falls
The Lady Warriors came up short in their first game of the season.
The Lady Warriors dropped a 2-0 home decision to Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh in nonsection action.
Wilmington beats Sharon
The Lady Greyhounds shutout Sharon.
Analiese Hendrickson and Isabella Melnik led Wilmington with four goals each to defeat the Lady Tigers, 16-0, in an away game.
Hendrickson also had three assists. Sabrina Devite had three goals of her own while Sarah Dieter posted two goals and two assists.
Emily Arblaster contributed two assists of her own.
Boys soccer
Wilmington topples Fort LeBoeuf
They Greyhounds grabbed a 6-1 home victory against Fort LeBoeuf.
Joe Saterlee led Wilmington in scoring with two goals. Colin Hill had a goal of his own and two assists while Skyler Sloan had two saves in the net.
