The Shenango High girls basketball team secured a victory in the fourth quarter Thursday night.
The Lady Wildcats outscored host Rochester by five points in the final eight minutes to pick up a 42-36 WPIAL Section 1-2A decision.
Shenango (6-1 section, 12-4 overall) led 11-4 after one quarter and 18-14 at the half. Rochester got within 28-27 going to the fourth quarter.
The Lady Wildcats were just 4 of 13 at the foul line.
“Any time you get a road win in section you’ll take it,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “I’m really proud of my team.
“The free-throw shooting has been an issue. It’s probably a little bit of a head thing. They put the time in working on them.”
Emilee Fedrizzi scored 19 points to pace the Lady Wildcats and Kylee Rubin recorded 11. Fedrizzi posted five steals and Rubin pulled down eight rebounds.
Elyse Lenhart notched six points on a pair of 3-pointers. Ashley DeCarbo delivered five markers and strong defense according to LaRocco.
“Those 3-pointers were big by Lenhart,” LaRocco said. “Tiya Yellock was hurting us. I thought Ashley did a good job defending her in the fourth quarter.
Yellock led Rochester with 13 points (3-4, 3-11).
Shenango entertains Freedom at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Hampton 63,
New Castle 50
The Lady Canes’ comeback came up short in a Section 2-5A road loss to Hampton.
New Castle (1-6, 4-11) trailed 15-9 after one period and 37-19 at halftime. The Lady Talbots (5-2, 11-5) stretched the buffer to 54-28 going to the final frame.
“We definitely battled,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “We were a couple of points away from the mercy rule, but we kept chipping away.
“We got it as close as 11 with the ball. It’s not the outcome we wanted. I’m really proud of the effort we put forth, especially in the second half. We were talking on defense, we were moving. We started switching everything. We were defending the cutter really well on the switch. We made them turn the ball over; we kept grinding it out. I tell the girls, you never know. This is why you play 32 minutes for a reason. This was not the outcome we wanted. But, I see them growing and developing as a team.”
Rihanna Boice recorded team-best totals of 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Armani Walker added 15 markers, eight rebounds and six assists. Neena Flora followed with 10 points.
Meghan Murray scored a game-best 30 points for Hampton.
New Castle will host Fox Chapel at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Wilmington 56,
Slippery Rock 29
Lia Krarup poured in a game-high 34 points to pace the Lady Greyhounds to a District 10, Region 4-3/4A home victory over the Lady Rockets.
Wilmington (5-0, 13-2) had 17 girls get in the game in the region win.
“This was a great team win,” Lady Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “It’s really nice to get all the girls some varsity experience.
“I love the way they shared the ball. I love the way they competed. We really got it after on the defensive end.”
Krarup scored 14 of her points in the second quarter and had 25 at the break. She added six steals as well.
“Lia was scoring in many ways,” Jeckavitch said. “Lia is a hard worker; all of the girls are working hard. This was an ultimate team win.”
Maya Jeckavitch handed out five assists for the winners, Maelee Whiting contributed eight rebounds and Sarah Dieter delivered five steals.
Julia Coffaro and C.J. Sabo supplied eight tallies apiece for Slippery Rock (0-5, 1-13).
Wilmington will host Greenville at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Union 66,
Ellwood City 25
The Lady Scots opened a big lead early and cruised to a nonsection home win over the Lady Wolverines.
Union (8-6) built a 31-6 buffer after the first frame and pushed it to 52-11 at the half.
Kelly Cleaver scored 25 points, with seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Kylie Fruehstorfer contributed 14 markers and four steals, while Kayla Fruehstorfer followed with 11 tallies, three rebounds and three steals.
Claire Noble netted 10 points for Ellwood City Lincoln (6-9).
