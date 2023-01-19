The winning streak came to an end for the Shenango High boys basketball team Wednesday night.
The Wildcats started slow and couldn’t recover in dropping a 60-45 WPIAL Section 1-2A road decision to Aliquippa. The loss snapped Shenango’s win streak at seven.
It was a battle for first place, as the Quips improved to 5-0 in the section and 8-4 overall. The Wildcats dipped to 4-1, 10-3. Shenango sits alone in second place in the league standings.
“I thought we played hard,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “A couple of things we wanted to stop was penetration and we didn’t stop it. We didn’t rebound it well tonight.
“With a team like Aliquippa, you have to be fundamentally sound. Turnovers, we had 12, which, I could live with that. We didn’t get the stops when we needed it, we didn’t get rebounds, as coaches we need to figure something else out for next time to put the kids in the best position to score.”
Shenango trailed 23-12 after one quarter and 33-23 at the half. The Quips put the game away in the third for a 49-31 advantage going to the final frame.
Brody McQuiston netted 19 points for the Wildcats and Braden Zeigler chipped in with 11.
Shenango is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mohawk.
Wrestling
Laurel rolls
The Spartans picked up six pinfall victories en route to a Section 5-2A home win over North Catholic.
Reid Ketzel (114), Tom Hetzer (139), Charles Krepp (145), Grant MacKay (160), Ryan DiMuccio (189) and Coltin Hill (285) picked up wins via pin.
Laurel is now 4-1 in section and 12-4 overall. The Spartans will visit Hampton at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Following are the results:
Laurel 60,
North Catholic 6
107 — No match.
114 — Reid Ketzel (L) pinned Harrison McMorrow in 1:03.
121 — Alexis Brua (L) won by forfeit.
127 — Matthew Denninger (NC) pinned John Andre in 5:00.
133 — Braxton Carr (L) won by decision over Scott Huffmyer 4-3.
139 — Tom Hetzer (L) pinned Grant Wheeler in 1:45.
145 — Charles Krepp (L) pinned Rigel Weekland in 3:17.
152 — Nick Shaffer (L) won by decision over Justin Veres 11-9.
160 — Grant MacKay (L) pinned Marco Perri in 2:20.
172 — Abby Miles (L) won by forfeit.
189 — Ryan DiMuccio (L) pinned Max Kotwica 2:25.
215 — Chase Tinstman (L) won by forfeit.
285 — Coltin Hill (L) pinned Gabe Taredes in :35.
