The Shenango High boys basketball team had a strong first half against Riverside and didn’t slow down its momentum on Wednesday.
The Wildcats defeated Riverside, 51-23, in a nonsection game at home.
“We needed that one after our last game,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said of the victory. “We have a tough one heading in with Union. It’s good to get this momentum going on to Union. I thought we put up a quick start and never looked back after that.”
Shenango (2-1 overall) jumped out to a 23-6 lead against the Panthers (1-4) at the end of the first quarter. The Wildcats tacked on 12 more points to Riverside’s five at the end of the first half.
Braden Zeigler chipped in 17 points to lead Shenango while Zach Herb had 13 of his own.
West Middlesex 63, Wilmington 46
West Middlesex grabbed a quick lead in the first half of the against the Greyhounds and kept its lead for the remainder of the nonsection game.
The Big Reds defeated Wilmington, 63-46, at Wilmington High School.
West Middlesex entered halftime with a 34-20 lead against Wilmington. The Big Reds tacked on 14 and 15 points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively to secure the victory.
Wilmington posted 13 points in both the third and fourth quarters.
Anthony Reed paced Wilmington with 17 points.
Girls basketball
Union 42, OLSH 33
The Union High girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season on Wednesday, thanks to Kelly Cleaver and Zoe Lepri.
Cleaver and Lepri netted 16 and 15 points, respectively, to lead Union to a 42-33 nonsection victory over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Union.
Cleaver supplied 12 rebounds and two blocks for Union (1-2 overall). Lepri had eight rebounds of her own for the Lady Scots.
Ellwood City 45, Hopewell 36
The Lady Wolverines pulled away with a victory against Hopewell in a nonsection home game.
The Lady Vikings ended the first half with a lead of 22-15 against Ellwood City. The Lady Wolverines sunk 15 points in both the third and fourth quarter to grab the lead and the victory.
Kayla Jones paced Ellwood City with 16 points while Delaney Sturgeon chipped in 12 of her own.
Wrestling
Highlands 40, Laurel 36
The Spartans’ wrestling team fell short of a WPIAL Section 5-2A victory in an away meet against Highlands.
“I thought we did our job. We knew it was going to be a hard match, but I have my own personal feelings to the outcome,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “I think we won that match. The scoreboard didn’t dictate it. As coaches, we can’t control what happens on that mat.
“If I had a hope right now it would be we get to see that team in the playoffs. I think we’d go into that with a very large chip on our shoulder and prove a point. I hope we fall in the same brackets in the WPIAL playoffs. Kids in the locker room deserve to face that team again.”
Ashton Campbell, Thomas Hetzer, Grant MacKay, Chase Tinstman and Coltin Hill picked up pinfall victories for Laurel (1-1 section, 8-4 overall). Johnny Andre won by forfeit for the Spartans.
Following are the results:
Highlands 40,
Laurel 36
107 — Keegan Babinsack (H) won by forfeit
114 — Javeon Chambers (H) pinned Alexia Brua in 3:24
121 — Bryce Black (H) won by decision over Reid Ketzel
127 — Ashton Campbell (L) pinned Riley Middleby in 1:03
133 — Johnny Andre (L) won by forfeit
139 — Aiden Burford (H) pinned Braxton Carr in :58
145 — Thomas Hetzer (L) pinned Nyema Calhoun in :46
152 — Julius Saunders (H) pinned Charles Krepp in 2:42
160 — Brayden White (H) pinned Nick Shafer in :41
172 — Grant MacKay (L) pinned Angelo Markey in 1:48
189 — Tyler Bender (H) pinned Ryan DiMuccio in 3:15
215 — Chase Tinstman (L) pinned Logan Leslie in 2:57
285 — Coltin Hill (L) pinned Noah Leslie in 2:21
