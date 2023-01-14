The Shenango High boys basketball team remained hot Friday night.
The Wildcats put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring Sewickley Academy by 14 points, to claim a 75-38 WPIAL Section 1-2A home verdict over the Panthers.
Shenango (4-0 section, 9-2 overall) has won five games in a row.
The Wildcats led 22-10 after one quarter and 36-21 at the break. Shenango carried a 61-31 advantage going to the fourth period.
Brody McQuiston recorded 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Shenango. Braden Zeigler was next with 18 markers and Joe Campoli collected 12.
“I thought the guys stepped up,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “Joe Campoli stepped up and hit a couple of big shots.
“It’s nice to be able to have multiple guys contribute. Teams can’t just lock in on one guy.”
Shenango returns to action at 3 p.m. Sunday when it squares off against Farrell at Westminster College.
Aliquippa 68, Laurel 43
The Spartans dropped a Section 1-2A home decision to the Quips.
Laurel (2-2, 5-7) fell behind 14-8 after one quarter and 29-13 at the half.
Greg Preisser posted 21 points for the Spartans and Laban Barker chipped in with 12.
Aliquippa is now 4-0, 7-2.
Laurel takes on Mercer at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Westminster College.
Mohawk 76, New Brighton 51
The Warriors started strong and put it in cruise control in a Section 1-3A road win over the Lions.
Mohawk (4-1, 12-1) scored the first 10 points of the game and led 19-12 after one quarter. New Brighton got within 20-18 in the second stanza before the Warriors opened it up to 34-26 at the break.
This marks the third consecutive win for Mohawk.
Keigan Hopper netted 19 points for the Warriors and Deven Sudziak contributed 14. Jay Wrona followed with 11.
Isaiah Hayhurst scored a game-high 24 points for New Brighton (0-5, 2-10).
Beaver Falls 62, Ellwood City 32
The Tigers scored the first nine points of the game en route to a Section 1-3A home win over the Wolverines.
Ellwood City Lincoln (3-2, 11-4) went scoreless for the first 4:02 to open the contest.
Beaver Falls (4-2, 5-6) led 18-4 after one quarter and 43-18 at the half.
Chris Smiley scored 10 points for the Wolverines.
Trey Singleton netted a game-high 16 points for Beaver Falls.
Hockey
Neshannock 3, Ringgold
The Lancers knocked off Ringgold in a shootout at Rostraver Gardens.
The teams battled to a scoreless draw in the opening period. Neshannock (8-2-2) tallied two goals in the second period on markers by Micah DeJulia (Hickory) and Brian McConahy (Neshannock). Jake Fabricant (Grove) and McConahy earned assists on the first goal, while Nick Bucci (Neshannock) and John Moniodes (Shenango) assisted on the second tally.
The Rams registered two third-period goals to force overtime. After a scoreless overtime, Bucci and McConahy scored shootout goals and Lancers goalie Gavin Renick (Grove City) stopped both Rams attempts to preserve the victory.
Renick turned away 41 Ringgold shots.
Neshannock travels to Ice Castle in Castle Shannon to face Carrick at 7 p.m. Thursday.
