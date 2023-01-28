A strong start helped guide the Shenango High boys basketball team to a win Friday night.
The Wildcats scored the game’s first 15 points in claiming a 77-52 WPIAL Section 1-2A road win over the Spartans.
Shenango (5-1 section, 11-4 overall) held a 22-5 lead after one quarter and 27-17 at the half. Laurel (2-4, 5-11) got as close as 26-17 after falling behind big early. However, the Wildcats pulled away from there. Shenango led 50-35 after three quarters.
“I thought Laurel played tough tonight. I knew they would,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “In the second quarter, we got away from what was working.
“They did some things that we didn’t adjust to in the second quarter. We regrouped in the third quarter. Any time you get a win on the road it’s good.”
Brody McQuiston led Shenango with 28 points and 10 rebounds, while Braden Zeigler was next with 18 markers. McQuiston scored nine points in each of the first and third quarters.
Kyle Lenhart grabbed 12 boards to go with his eight points.
Laban Barker bucketed 14 markers for Laurel and Landon Smith supplied 13.
Laurel travels to South Side Beaver on Tuesday and Shenango hosts Northgate.
Both games will tip at 7:30 p.m.
Grove City 72, Wilmington 19
The Greyhounds dropped a District 10, Region 5-3A/4A home decision to the Eagles.
Wilmington trailed 24-4 after one quarter and was blanked in the fourth quarter.
Anthony Reed recorded nine points for Wilmington.
The Greyhounds will visit Hickory at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
