The Shenango High boys basketball team came up short Sunday afternoon.
The Wildcats made 16 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough, in dropping a 76-73 WPIAL nonsection matchup to Neighborhood Academy in the Slammin’ at Sewickley Academy Tournament. The tournament was held at Sewickley Academy.
The game was tied at 59 early in the fourth quarter. Shenango (13-6) trailed late and was forced to foul. Neighborhood Academy (15-4) sealed the win at the foul line.
“I thought we shot it extremely well. We just have to get stops when we need them down the stretch,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “A lot of their shots were contested. We gave up a couple in transition.
“We have to get stops in transition. We have to do a better job of boxing out. We played well and we played hard. We have to make a couple more plays down the stretch.”
Braden Zeigler poured in a game-high 34 points for the Wildcats and Zach Herb was next with 16. Brody McQuiston chipped in 15. Zeigler made eight 3-pointers and Herb added five.
Shenango is back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sewickley Academy.
Neshannock 70,
Ambridge 33
The Lancers broke the game open in the second quarter and cruised to a nonsection home win over the Bridgers on Saturday.
Neshannock (14-5) led 13-11 after one quarter and increased the margin to 35-16 at the half. The Lancers held a 60-30 buffer going to the final frame.
L.J. Keith led a balanced Neshannock attack with 17 points and Jack Glies was next with 13. Talan Anderton added 12 markers ans Matt Sopko was next with 10. Glies grabbed a team-high six rebounds.
The Lancers return to action 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host Mohawk.
Girls
Laurel 52,
Freedom 46
The Lady Spartans hung on to claim a win over the Lady Bulldogs in a matchup at the Slammin’ at Sewickley Academy Tournament on Saturday. The tournament was held at Sewickley Academy.
Laurel (17-2) led 10-5 after one period and 27-18 at the break. Freedom (14-4) trimmed the deficit to 37-31 going to the fourth quarter.
Danielle Pontius posted a team-high 22 points for the Lady Spartans and Regan Atkins contributed 17. Kendra Ruperto tossed in 12 tallies for Laurel.
Pontius scored nine of her points in the fourth quarter, including going 7 for 9 at the foul line in the quarter to help Laurel seal the win. She was 8 of 11 from the free-throw line for the contest.
Shaye Bailey netted a game-high 24 points for Freedom.
The Lady Spartans will host Riverside at 6 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.