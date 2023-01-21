Joseph Roth returned to the Ellwood City Lincoln lineup Friday night.
That spelled doom for New Brighton.
Roth poured in a game-high 30 points to lead the Wolverines to a 63-51 WPIAL Section 1-3A home win over the Lions.
Roth scored 14 of his points in the second quarter and he finished with 16 for the opening half. Ellwood City (4-3 section, 12-5 overall) led 9-8 after one period and 23-16 at the half.
Roth missed the last three games with an injury, all of them losses.
Ellwood City returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when it travels to Neshannock.
Union 58, Laurel 28
The Scotties started strong and rolled to a nonsection road win over the Spartans.
Union (14-0) built a 26-10 lead after one quarter and pushed it to 40-14 at the half.
Matt Stanley scored 15 points to lead the Scotties and Peyton Lombardo was next with 14.
Luca Santini notched eight points for Laurel (5-10).
Union visits Carlynton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Laurel is off until Friday when it entertains Shenango at 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock 93, Freedom 37
The Lancers tossed in 12 3-pointers en route to an easy Section 1-3A road win over the Bulldogs.
David Kwiat drained four 3-pointers for Neshannock (6-1, 10-4) and Jack Glies was next with three. The Lancers’ offense was rolling throughout, forging a 24-11 lead after one stanza and 57-19 at recess.
Glies led Neshannock with 20 points and Kwiat chipped in 16. L.J. Keith notched 13 markers, six rebounds and three assists.
Matt Sopko handed out a team-high six assists for the winners.
Garrette Drutarousky scored 11 points for Freedom (1-6, 2-14).
The Lancers will host Ellwood City at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Slippery Rock 72, Wilmington 34
Anthony Reed scored 11 points for the Greyhounds in a District 10, Region 5-3A/4A loss to the Rockets.
Wilmington trailed 26-12 after one quarter and 46-20 at the half.
Girls
Mohawk 68, Aliquippa 53
The Lady Warriors took control in the second quarter in a nonsection road win over the Lady Quips.
Mohawk (11-6) trailed 13-12 after one quarter before forging a 35-24 halftime buffer. Aliquippa (7-6) cut the deficit to 44-36 going to the final frame.
Erynne Capalbo netted a game-best 29 points for the Lady Warriors and Alexa Kadilak was next with 12. Chloe Fadden followed with 11 markers.
Mohawk is idle until Thursday when it travels to Laurel at 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Neshannock prevails
Giovanni Valentine (Neshannock) scored three first-period goals, and later added a fourth, to propel the visiting Lancers to a 5-2 decision over Carrick.
Zander Telesz (Hickory) netted the other Neshannock goal.
John Moniodes (Shenango) 2, Sebastian Renick (Grove City), Kent Jones(Hickory), Nick Bucci (Neshannock) and Marcello Cerasi (Neshannock) assisted on the goals.
Gavin Renick (Grove City) stopped 25 shots in goal for the Lancers (9-2-2).
