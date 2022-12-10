Joseph Roth put together another strong performance for the Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball team Friday night.
Roth recorded his fourth double-double of the season to pace the Wolverines to a 52-34 nonsection home win over Hopewell.
Roth registered game highs with 19 points and 18 rebounds. Nate Williams was next with nine markers for the Wolverines (4-0).
Mohawk 54, Hickory 52
The Warriors built a 14-point halftime lead and hung on for a nonsection road win over the Hornets.
Mohawk (4-0) led 13-5 after one quarter and 31-17 at the break. Hickory rallied to forge a 37-36 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Jay Wrona led the Warriors with 17 points and Mason Hopper chipped in with 13.
Wrona scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter, including going 4 of 5 at the foul line in the frame. He made two free throws with 14 seconds remaining to put Mohawk up 54-50.
Hickory made a bucket with 9.5 seconds to go to get within 54-52. Wrona then missed the front-end of a one-and-one with seconds to go. The Hornets had possession coming out of a timeout with four seconds left. But, they didn’t get a shot off before the final horn and Mohawk survived.
“We’ve played four really good basketball teams to start the year,” Warriors coach Mike O’Lare said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to come out on top.
“I give a lot of credit to the kids for buying in. We have a long way to go. I’m proud of them for their effort and the commitment they’re making to doing what we’re trying to do. They’re coming through when it matters.”
Ben Swanson scored 15 points for Hickory.
Reynolds 54, Wilmington 39
Anthony Reed scored 11 points for the Greyhounds in District 10, nonregion road loss to the Raiders.
Wilmington trailed 27-17 at the half and couldn’t recover. Ben Miller chipped in eight markers for the visitors.
Girls
Wilmington 59, Portersville Christian 19
The Lady Greyhounds cruised to a nonregion road victory over Portersville Christian.
Lia Krarup posted 18 points and eight steals for Wilmington, while Maya Jeckavitch was next with 12 markers. Maelee Whiting notched nine points and 10 rebounds for the winners. Annalee Gardner garnered seven rebounds and six points.
The Lady Greyhounds (4-1) jumped out to an 8-2 lead after one quarter and 29-11 at the break.
“We started a little slow tonight,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “They played a box-and-one on Lia.
“I thought we did a good job moving the ball around. I thought our defense was really good again applying pressure and getting steals.”
