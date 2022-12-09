The New Castle High girls basketball team came up short Thursday night.
Rihanna Boice scored 21 points with 12 rebounds for the Lady ‘Canes in a 51-44 road loss to Central Valley.
New Castle (2-2) trailed 28-23 at the half.
“We came out flat,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “We didn’t execute offensively. We were trailing defensively. We weren’t in rhythm on the floor with each other.
“We can’t keep playing from behind and expect good things to happen. We have to play 32 minutes.”
Neena Flora chipped in 12 markers for New Castle.
Wilmington 75, Reynolds 20
Lia Krarup scored all 20 of her game-high points in the first half to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a District 10, nonregion home win over the Lady Raiders.
Wilmington (3-1) led 21-7 after the first quarter before putting it away in the second stanza. The Lady Greyhounds outscored Reynolds in the second period, 37-2. Krarup had 14 of her tallies in the second quarter.
“We were trying to push the tempo in the second quarter,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We knew that we could get up on them by pressing them. We were getting some easy transition points.
“The girls were rebounding well on the offensive end. Lia did a nice job of shooting the ball. If she can shoot the ball like that, we’ll be a hard team to beat.
Maelee Whiting was next with 11 markers for the Lady Greyhounds.
Lea Miller posted 11 points for the Lady Raiders.
Laurel 64, Rochester 36
The Lady Spartans started strong and never looked back in a nonsection road win over the Lady Rams.
Laurel (2-1) raced to a 19-5 lead after one quarter and pushed it to 33-14 at the break.
Regan Atkins tossed in a game-high 19 points for the Lady Spartans and Johnna Hill was next with 16. Danielle Pontius posted 12 markers.
Aleaya Mercier netted 11 points to lead Rochester (0-3).
