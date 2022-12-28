The New Castle High boys basketball team continues to roll.
Jonathan Anderson paced four Red Hurricane scorers in double figures with 21 points in a 75-39 WPIAL nonsection win over Meadville in the Farrell Christmas Tournament.
“We wanted to play to our standards,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “For the majority of the game, I thought we did that.”
New Castle (7-0) will oppose the host Steelers (6-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the championship game.
“Farrell has 10 or 11 guys they are running in and out of the lineup,” Blundo said. “It’s Farrell-New Castle; it should be every year.
“It’s always exciting to play up there. You can still feel the tradition. We have a ton of respect for Farrell and we expect a great game. They’re good and they have good basketball players.”
Anderson was 8 of 10 from the floor. He handed out 14 assists.
“That’s a lot of assists in high school,” Blundo said. “He’s getting the ball in the right hands. He’s finishing in the lane. He’s doing a lot right, and it matters to him. You see that with all the guys.”
Isaiah Boice was next with 18 markers for the ‘Canes and Da’Jaun Young contributed 12. Ralphie Blundo chipped in with 11 tallies.
“We know that Nick Wallace can score the basketball, too,” Blundo said. “We have guys that can put the ball in the hole.”
New Castle was 32 of 52 from the field, including 8 of 19 from behind the arc.
“I think the key to good shooting is taking good shots,” Blundo said. “The looks we took tonight were clean.”
Kahlod Simmons supplied 18 markers for the Bulldogs.
Union 59,
Quaker Valley 46
The Scotties excelled in the second half in a WPIAL nonsection road victory over the Quakers.
Quaker Valley led 11-9 after one quarter and Union (5-0) forged a 23-21 halftime advantage. The Scotties took control in the third quarter, building a 44-30 lead going to the final frame.
“This was a good road win for us,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “We were kind of sluggish in the first half.
“I thought we came out and played much better in the second half. To go down there and get a win is a good win for us.”
Matt Stanley scored a game-high 23 points for the Scotties, to go along with seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Peyton Lombardo was next with 14 markers, while Kaden Fisher followed with 10 tallies and eight rebounds.
Joey Coyue collected 18 markers for Quaker Valley (4-2).
Ellwood City 64,
Saegertown 47
The Wolverines started strong and pulled away for a win over the Panthers in the opener of the Mercer Christmas Tournament.
Ellwood City (8-2) held a 19-9 lead after one period and 38-22 at the break.
Joseph Roth recorded a game-best 32 points for the Wolverines and Nate Williams was next with 10. Roth netted 14 of his points in the second stanza.
