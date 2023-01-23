The New Castle High boys basketball team worked overtime for a win Saturday night.
Two overtimes, in fact.
Jonathan Anderson’s field goal with 2:22 left in the second overtime put the Red Hurricane up for good and the team hung on for a 61-56 WPIAL nonsection win over South Allegheny in The Challenge, at Chatham University.
“It was a great win for us. It was a hard-fought game by both teams for the entire game,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “It was two teams competing really hard.
“South Allegheny is a very good basketball team. We were really fortunate to be good in the second overtime and come out with a win.”
The ‘Canes (13-2) handed South Allegheny (13-1) its first loss of the season.
Anderson finished with a team-high 26 points.
“Jonathan is a senior point guard that has really come into his own; he’s been playing outstanding basketball,” Blundo said. “He made some huge plays down the stretch. He was pretty spectacular Saturday.”
Da’Jaun Young tied the game at 55 on a bucket with 3:30 to go. Ralphie Blundo’s breakaway layup with 31 seconds remaining put the game away at 61-55.
South Allegheny led 14-13 after one quarter. However, the ‘Canes regrouped and built a 29-23 halftime advantage.
The Gladiators got within 44-40 after three periods, before knotting the count at 49 at the end of regulation. The teams were deadlocked at 53 after the first extra session.
Nick Wallace drove the lane in the waning moments of regulation. But, his layup attempt rolled off. South Allegheny couldn’t get a shot off at the end of regulation.
In the first overtime, South Allegheny turned the ball over on an inbounds play with 31 ticks to go.
Young scored on a drive inside to the basket with 17.5 seconds remaining to tie the game at 53. The Gladiators were unable to get a shot off before the horn and the teams headed to a second overtime.
“I think at the end of the day, we got stops at big moments. That was a key to the game,” Coach Blundo said. “I was pleased with how we defended at the end of the night.
“Their made shots were contested shots. We still have to do a better job of rebounding the basketball.”
Young followed Anderson’s effort with 16 points and Wallace added 10.
“Da’Jaun played really good Saturday,” Coach Blundo said. “He made some huge plays, and he stepped up like seniors do.
“I’m proud of his energy. His overall growth has been trending in a positive direction. He’s getting better every day.”
New Castle will host Aliquippa at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Aliquippa is a state finalist from last year and they have all five starters back,” Coach Blundo said. “You know what you’re getting with Aliquippa.”
Girls
Laurel 43,
Greenville 34
The Lady Spartans’ Regan Atkins hit a milestone in the team’s nonsection road win over the Trojanettes.
Atkins scored a game-high 19 points, and hit the 1,000-point plateau as well. She came in with 981 career markers.
Atkins tore her ACL last year and missed about half of the season. She’s the fifth Laurel girls player to reach the 1,000-point plateau.
“I have a lot of respect for Regan and her overall game,” Lady Spartans coach Jim Marcantino said. “She’s the catalyst for us. She’s been doing a great job of scoring and distributing the ball for us.
“She handled the injury great. She helped me out with the kids when she wasn’t able to play. I couldn’t be prouder of her. It was a lot of hard work and perseverance.”
Laurel led 15-10 after one quarter and 27-19 at the break.
“This was a great win for our girls,” Marcantino said. “We came prepared and ready to play.”
Anna Harpst tallied 12 points to lead Greenville.
Laurel hosts Mohawk at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Neshannock 64,
Rochester 31
The Lady Lancers took control in the second quarter in a nonsection win over the Lady Rams in The Challenge, at Geneva College.
Neshannock (10-6) led 11-10 after one quarter and pushed the buffer to 28-16 at the half. The Lady Lancers outscored Rochester (3-12) in the final frame, 23-4.
Neshannock was 25 of 55 from the floor and turned the ball over just nine times.
“It was a little bit better. We played with some energy,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “We rebounded it much better, and we got a lot from a lot of different people.
“We had 41 total rebounds. Rebounding is a conscious effort. If you think about rebounding, you rebound.”
Megan Pallerino posted 27 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for Neshannock, while Mairan Haggerty added 21 markers, nine boards, five assists and three steals.
“Both girls played well for us,” Grybowski said of Pallerino and Haggerty. “Mairan scored most of her points in the first and Megan scored most of her points in the second half.
“Both were active and both ran the floor real well. We distributed the ball really well, too.”
Payton Newman notched seven rebounds, three assists and three steals for Neshannock, while Avi DeLillo delivered five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Camdyn Cole contributed five boards and eight assists.
Tiya Yellock scored 11 points to lead Rochester.
Neshannock returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Ellwood City Lincoln.
